Study by Ookla says which is the fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil

The fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil is Claro Speedtest with a speed score of 44.76 and a consistency of 88.2% (for downloads of at least 5 Mbps and uploads of at least 1 Mbps). This is what Ookla’s market report for the third quarter of 2021 reveals. The results are based on data from Speedtest.

The company had already won the fastest mobile network award in Brazil and Latin America in the first and second quarters of the year. In statistical terms, none of the providers were faster at 5G download speeds. Despite this, Claro had 65.92 Mbps, Vivo had 64.61 Mbps and TIM reached 58.14 Mbps.

Image: Disclosure/Clear

In terms of latency, TIM was in first place, with 26 ms. Claro comes next, with 28 ms, and Vivo comes after, with 30 ms. The last place is Oi, with 32 ms.

The list of cities with the highest mobile download speed is led by Brasília, which has an average of 31.44 Mbps. Curitiba takes second place, with 29.35 Mbps, and Rio de Janeiro takes third place (25.14 Mbps). São Paulo appears in fourth place (25.08 Mbps) and is followed by Salvador (23.66 Mbps).

Devices and Chipsets

The performance analysis of the fastest devices used in the country shows that the iPhone 12 5G is the one with the highest average download speed, with 53.28 Mbps. Among the top five, four are iPhones. Samsung appears in fourth place with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and speed of 37.73 Mbps.

Image: Reproduction/Canaltech/Ivo Meneghel Junior

With that, Apple has the highest average download speed (29.98 Mbps). Samsung comes in second, but way behind (21.54 Mbps), and is followed by LG (19.93 Mbps), Xiaomi (19.33 Mbps) and Motorola (18.50 Mbps).

When looking at the chipsets, the one with the highest download speed is the Snapdragon X55 5G, with 51.81 Mbps. The following are Snapdragon 870 5G (46.04 Mbps), Exynos 2100 (44.68 Mbps), Snapdragon 865 5G (38.88 Mbps) and Exynos 992 (37.97 Mbps).