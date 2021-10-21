Study: Pfizer Vaccine Booster Has 95.6% Efficacy Against Covid-19

The booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech restored protection to the high levels achieved after the second dose, showing an efficacy of 95.6% compared to those who did not receive the extra dose. The high protection remained even against the Delta variant, according to information released by the companies on Thursday.

“First results from any randomized controlled trial of Covid-19 vaccine booster demonstrate a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% against the disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain,” the companies said in a statement. .

The data are the result of a phase 3 clinical study carried out with more than 10,000 participants aged 16 years or older to evaluate the efficacy and safety of applying the booster in people who completed the initial two-dose immunization regimen. The volunteers were divided into two groups: placebo or booster with an extra dose equal to the previous ones. The median time between the second dose and the application of the booster or placebo was approximately 11 months.

To assess effectiveness, researchers looked at the occurrence of Covid-19 symptoms at least seven days after the booster or placebo, with a median follow-up of 2.5 months. During this period, five cases of the disease were registered in the group with reinforcement and 109 cases in the group without reinforcement. This is equivalent to a relative effectiveness of 95.6%.

The average age of participants was 53 years, with 55.5% of participants aged between 16 and 55 years and 23.3% of participants aged 65 and over. “Multi-subgroup analyzes showed that efficacy was consistent regardless of age, sex, race, ethnicity or comorbid conditions,” the company wrote in a statement. The strategy also proved to be safe. There were no reported cases of serious illness, with “adverse events profile […] consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine.”

The trial has not yet been peer-reviewed, but Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit detailed study results for publication in a scientific journal. Companies also plan to share this data with regulatory agencies around the world as soon as possible.

The reinforcement with Pfizer’s immunizing agent is already being applied in several countries, including Brazil, Israel, the United States and the European Union. The groups that can receive the extra dose vary according to each country’s vaccination strategy. In Brazil, the booster is currently applied only to the elderly and health professionals who were vaccinated for at least six months and people with immunosuppression who completed the immunization scheme for at least 28 days.

Reduced effectiveness

A study published earlier this month in The Lancet showed that Pfizer/BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine is effective in preventing hospitalization for all variants of the new coronavirus for at least six months.

However, the research, conducted by Pfizer and the American organization Kaiser Permanente, found that the effectiveness against the risks of infection decreases over time, from 88% in the month following the second dose, to 44% after six months. The reduction was seen against all variants, not just Delta.

The researchers analyzed medical data from 3.4 million people in Southern California between Dec. 4 and Aug. 8. Despite the drop in the risk of contamination, the study reinforced that, even after this period, the effectiveness against the risks of hospitalizations due to Covid-19 remains high, at 90%.

Adolescent protection

Another study conducted in Israel brought more good news about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the research found that the immunizing agent is 93% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infections in adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, even with the Delta variant.

The findings are more evidence to ensure the vaccine’s efficacy and safety among young people, as the FDA is considering authorizing the use of the vaccine in children as young as five years old in the United States.

The study estimated an overall efficacy of 90% against infection and 93% against symptomatic infection between 7 and 21 days after the second dose was administered in adolescents. Researchers from the Israel’s Clalit Health Maintenance Organization and Harvard University reviewed data from 94,354 vaccinated in this age group and compared them with the same number of adolescents who were not immunized.

The analysis was carried out between June and September 2021, when the Delta variant was already prevalent in Israel. In a statement on Wednesday, Israel’s Clalit said the study was one of the largest peer-reviewed assessments conducted among age groups of the vaccine’s effectiveness against the Delta variant.

Earlier this week, an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18 years.

The immunizing agent is authorized for children aged 12 and over in the country, as well as in Brazil, and companies are seeking FDA approval to extend its use to children aged five years and over in the US. A panel of FDA consultants is expected to review data on this age group later this month.