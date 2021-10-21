Study Shows Post-Covid World Recovery Brings Threats

The post-pandemic recovery, driven by fossil fuels, will result in worsening food insecurity and the climate and health crisis that threaten millions of people, according to a study published on Thursday.

The Lancet Countdown survey by The Lancet medical journal is the largest annual study of the health impacts of climate change.

The report determined that up to 19% of the land mass was affected by extreme droughts in 2020 and warned that climate change threatens food security, which already affects more than 2 billion people.

In addition, the populations of 134 countries are at greater risk from wildfires than at any other time in history, and millions of farmers and construction workers lose income from the growing number of days of extreme heat.

Climate change is also creating more favorable conditions for infectious diseases such as dengue, Zika, cholera and malaria than a few decades ago, the study noted.

“Climate change is here and we are already seeing how it affects human health around the world,” said Anthony Costello, executive director of Lancet Countdown.

“As the covid-19 crisis continues, each country also faces some aspect of the climate crisis,” he added.

The report highlighted that disruptions in the water cycle due to global warming reduce the time for plants to reach maturity, resulting in smaller harvests and greater pressure on food production.

In the case of corn, yields decreased by 6% compared to 1981-2010 levels, while for wheat by 3% and for rice by 1.8%.

Marine food, on which 3.3 billion people depend, faces a “growing threat” from rising sea temperatures by nearly 70% compared to 15 years ago.

The report also warned that almost three quarters of the countries evaluated acknowledged that they could not face a national health strategy, combined with a climate strategy.

“This year, we’ve seen people suffering from intense heat waves, deadly floods and forest fires,” said Maria Romanello, lead author of the study.

“These are serious warnings that each day we postpone our response to climate change, the situation will become more critical,” he added.