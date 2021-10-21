Subway rape in the US would be avoided if passengers had called for help and not filmed, police say

Passengers wait to board the subway in the city of Philadelphia. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Assault took place for 45 minutes

Police were called by off-duty employee

Aggressor has been arrested and will be held liable for several crimes

A woman who was raped last week on a subway in Philadelphia, United States, could have been rescued if other passengers had called 911 instead of recording the attack, authorities said on Tuesday (19) .

The crime took place at 9 pm on Oct. 13 on a train operated by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it could have been stopped sooner if a passenger called 911,” SEPTA spokesman John Golden said in an e-mailed statement to the agency. Reuters.

The case is handled by the Upper Darby Police Department. One of the pieces of evidence is the car’s surveillance video, which shows the woman trying to repel the rapist, pushing the man several times. He starts groping the victim and eventually sexually assaults her.

The crime lasted more than 45 minutes, while the other passengers just pointed their cell phones at the assailant, but no one helped the woman. Finally, a Septa employee who was out of office hours called the US emergency number, 911.

Agents entered the car and arrested the attacker. Now, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy is charged with rape, involuntary diversion from sexual intercourse, sexual assault and other crimes. Ngoy, who listed his most recent address as a homeless shelter, was held on $18,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 25, according to local media.