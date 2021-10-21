Suffering from a headache? Check out 11 foods that minimize the problem – 10/21/2021

From time to time, it is normal to have a headache. However, there are cases in which discomfort is frequent and disrupts the routine a lot. For those who live with headache, nutrition plays a key role: certain foods can prevent or increase attacks.

It is noteworthy that people experience different types of headaches. Therefore, causes and symptoms vary widely. What is known is that some foods reduce inflammation in the body and can relieve pain. Also, opting for items that are low in fat and have antioxidant properties helps to fight migraines.

It’s also important to eat frequently, eating small meals throughout the day. Prolonged fasting and poor eating habits (exaggerating sugar, fried foods, fast food and ultra-processed foods) are factors that worsen the headache. Basically, having a healthy diet on a daily basis already contributes to the reduction of unpleasant symptoms.

Although there is no specific diet for those who suffer from the problem, experts recommend including some nutrients and items more often in the routine. Below, see details of what to consume to help reduce headaches.

1. Water

Dehydration is one of the main causes of headache. This is because the brain temporarily contracts due to the loss of body fluids. After hydration, pain relief is common.

Therefore, drinking water is essential to avoid headache attacks, especially when they are triggered by sun exposure. How much water? The portion varies from person to person, but a good indication and not feel thirsty for a long time.

2. Fruits and vegetables

Some fruits, vegetables and legumes are rich in nutrients that are important to fight headaches, such as magnesium, potassium and B vitamins. Certain vegetables also have a high water content, which prevents dehydration.

The WHO (World Health Organization) recommendation is that an adult eat five servings of vegetables a day. Invest in the consumption of dark green vegetables such as broccoli, watercress, spinach, kale and assorted fruits — avocado, banana, kiwi and strawberry, for example.

3. Oilseeds

Foods like nuts and almonds help fight headaches from having magnesium. The nutrient helps to relax blood vessels, decreasing discomfort. They also have selenium, which helps to reduce stress. In addition, it regulates serotonin, considered a hormone that provides pleasure and happiness.

4. Infusions

Some herbal infusions (popularly called teas) have calming properties, such as those made with chamomile, mint, fennel and lemon balm. Therefore, they help to relax the body and reduce stress and anxiety, which are considered triggers for headaches. Whenever possible, avoid sweetening the drink.

5. Fatty fish

People who suffer from frequent migraines can find relief by consuming omega 3 foods such as salmon, sardines, tuna.

An American survey found that people who consumed more foods rich in omega 3 had 30% to 40% fewer headache days than those who ate less of the nutrient. The researchers analyzed, for four months, the eating routine of 182 people who had five to 20 days of headache a month.

6. Seeds

Magnesium deficiency is one of the most common nutritional causes of headaches. Seeds such as flaxseed, pumpkin and chia are sources of the nutrient and should be part of the diet of those who have the health problem. It is worth including in recipes such as breads or sprinkling on yogurt and adding on salad.

7. Whole grains

Consuming whole grains such as oats, rice, pasta and bread is recommended for headache sufferers. They have good amounts of fiber, which help in the functioning of the intestine, reducing body inflammation, in addition to being good sources of magnesium.

8. Ginger

Known for its long medicinal history, ginger is a food that flavors many recipes and contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Its consumption is associated with a decrease in pain in general. Ginger tea, for example, has analgesic properties and relieves discomfort caused by headaches and migraines.

9. Legumes

Including foods such as beans, lentils and chickpeas can also be beneficial in controlling headache discomforts. Legumes are sources of B-complex vitamins, which help to protect the central nervous system.

10. Pepper

When a headache occurs due to pressure in the sinuses, moderate consumption of pepper can help. The food has a substance called capsaicin, which reduces nasal congestion. In addition, it has analgesic properties and helps in the release of endorphins, a substance that increases well-being.

11. Eggs

Eggs are a source of protein and contain B-complex vitamins, which have anti-inflammatory properties. The food also has antioxidants and a substance called choline, which is found in the yolk, and helps the nervous system. Migraine sufferers can include food in the diet in moderation. Whenever possible, avoid the fried version.

And what is the recommendation for caffeinated beverages?

It is common for some people to report experiencing headache relief after drinking coffee. But the subject is quite controversial: in some cases, too much caffeine increases discomfort, especially in situations of withdrawal due to abrupt cessation of consumption, or in cases of people with sensitivity to the substance.

On the other hand, there is already research indicating that caffeine may be beneficial and help reduce headache symptoms. A study by American and German researchers, for example, indicated that caffeine relaxes blood vessels and aids circulation, relieving tension and pain.

According to experts consulted by Live well, coffee and caffeinated beverages (such as black teas, green and white tea) have historically been associated with migraine attacks. Therefore, caffeine is the most important dietary component to be evaluated. In general, a maximum of 400 mg per day is recommended—one large cup of coffee (150 ml) has about 80 mg to 100 mg of caffeine.

The current recommendation is that, if you notice any worsening of pain, the food is excluded from the diet, always seeking the guidance of a specialist.

The importance of nutritional monitoring

Anyone who has constant headaches or migraine attacks should seek help from a nutritionist or nutritionist to identify which foods cause or minimize the symptom. The professional will help maintain a healthy eating routine and help formulate an individual and personalized plan.

Another recommendation is to get into the habit of writing down what you ate daily to identify which foods increase the problem and which provide well-being.

Finally, pain sufferers should seek help from a headache specialist neurologist. Thus, the person starts using medication and makes changes in the routine, if necessary, to have a better quality of life.

Sources: Aline Vitali, neurologist and coordinator of the Headache Clinic at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Durval Ribas Filho, nutrologist and president of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Rafael Andrade, neurologist at the University Hospital Lauro Wanderley (PB) of the Ebserh Network; Christiane Cobas, a neurologist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês.