Summary of the telenovela Império this Thursday 10/21/2021

The telenovela Império airs on Globo this Thursday night, October 21st, in a special chapter written by Aguinaldo Silva.

Check out the summary of the day (chapter 166):

José Pedro congratulates the newlyweds. Cristina greets the couple, but shows sadness when she hears the news. Enrico is comforted by his family. Carmen tells Jonas that Salvador is hiding in Xana’s house. Cristina and Elivaldo talk about Cora. Bruna faces Danielle and Maurílio. José Alfredo praises the food from Amanda and Leonardo’s food truck. José Alfredo questions Vicente about Maria Clara. Jonas and Carmen hatch a plan to kidnap Salvador. Magnolia buys a painting by Salvador. Lorraine and Silviano have lunch together. Ishmael suspects that Lorraine is in love with Silviano. Bruna is attentive to Danielle and Maurílio’s conversation. Bruna calls José Pedro. Maria Marta talks to Maurílio. Silviano gives Lorraine a present. Silviano agrees to give an interview to Téo. Xana tells Orville that Salvador is at his house. Xana catches Carmen and Jonas at her house. José Alfredo finds the camera installed in his house.

The telenovela Império will air soon after another edition of Jornal Nacional, starting at 9:35 pm (Brasília time), on the TV Globo screen.

The chapter can change to part of the broadcaster.