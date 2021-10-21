supermarket chain will make promotions for 40 days

O Guanabara anniversary, considered a milestone in retail, returns this year after being interrupted by the pandemic. The action starts this Thursday (the 21st), in all 26 stores and will have 40 days duration.

This time, to avoid crowding, the network will make a rotation of products on offer — from cereals, meats, beverages and canned goods to beauty, cleaning and children’s products. The company also asks customers to be calm when shopping because stocks are full, and there will be product for everyone.

In 2019, the network offered discounts on two thousand products from 550 suppliers, and the event directly mobilized 23 thousand people. In just ten days, more than 15 million cans of beer, around eight million units of condensed milk and nearly seven million units of soap. It is estimated that, just on the first day of the last edition, around 450 thousand people passed through the stores.

first to arrive

The elderly couple Albertino de Oliveira Rocha and Zenir da Rocha, 84 and 81 years old, respectively, made a point of being the first to arrive at the store located on Rua Maxwell, in Vila Isabel. The objective was to buy detergent, washing powder, rice and beans.

– We were afraid of running out of cart. The organization surprised because I had no problems – told Zenir

Albertino and Zenir were the first to arrive at the store in Vila Isabel Photo: Fabiano Rocha

The store in Vila Isabel, which normally opens at 7:30 am, opened before 7 am to avoid a riot. In previous years, it was common to observe the countdown for the opening of the doors and the rush in search of the best prices. This time, customers had to organize themselves in lines to have their temperature measured and, only later, enter the establishment.

The doorman José Severino, 53, celebrated his birthday yesterday and went to Guanabara to buy meat for the celebration barbecue. In the cart, he separated two cuts of rump:

— I’m paying R$ 32.90 per kilo, while in other places this same meat costs almost R$ 40 — said Severino: — You have to take advantage of promotions because meat has increased a lot lately in Brazil.

The 61-year-old retired Hélio Bonald intended to buy rice, milk and chicken:

— What I spend on food and medicine is not giving. I’m only earning minimum wage. My salary is basically to pay light and basic bills. That’s why I don’t even sleep.

Housewife Solange da Silva, 50, who used to take children and neighbors to help sort the items in previous editions of the Guanabara Anniversary, this time, she only took her husband.

— I felt safer with the protocols — says the consumer: — We came to buy the basics, because the budget is tight.

The highway driver Celso Rodrigues, 48 ​​years old, decided to take toilet paper, fabric softeners, powdered and boxed milk and cheese:

“I already came with the list ready.” My wife checked what would be on sale the day before. The milk is really worth it, going out for R$ 2.99, half of what is sold elsewhere — he says.

Civil engineer Wagner Menezes, 67, intended to make the week’s purchases:

— Despite the ICMS cut, you don’t feel it in practice. Prices look the same.

The 48-year-old unemployed Solange de Souza took rice, soy oil, beans and sugar:

“Any two reais make a difference. I lost my job just before the pandemic and couldn’t do it anymore. Only my son has a formal contract and supports the house. We will manage as we can.

The cook Francisco Braga, 65, who has a food stall where he sells snacks, went to the market in search of oil.

Employees use safety equipment and measure the temperature of consumers at the store entrance Photo: Fabiano Rocha

Safety rules

According to the Marketing Director of Guanabara, Albino Pinho, the chain intends to hold an event safely:

“Our customers are asking a lot for the anniversary, as they know that prices are more affordable. We are creating an equation here to serve everyone, but we cannot generate a large accumulation of people either,” explained Albino.

The company warns customers to be calm when circulating in the stores, not in a hurry so as not to generate crowding. Also remember that it is necessary for everyone to comply with the standards set by health agencies such as: wearing a mask, keeping a distance of 1.5 and prioritizing that only one person in the family goes to the market.

The network company provided all employees with PPE, including two types of masks, one for face protection and the other for face shield, in addition to acrylic in all boxes and distance marking on the floors.

stocked stock

To supply the stores, the truck fleet was expanded with extra vehicles and is prepared to carry out more than 800 trips per day to supply the stock.

“This year we are back, but we still won’t be able to celebrate as we would like. In 2022, we hope to celebrate the way we want and know how to do it”, concludes Albino Pinho.

During the first six days, consumption in the 26 stores is expected to be five tons of paper towels; ten thousand liters of ammonium quaternary and 7.5 thousand liters of alcohol gel.

Check out this Thursday’s offers (10/21)

1. União Sugar (1kg): R$ 3.99

2. Italac long-life milk (1 liter): R$ 2.99

3. Elegê or Parmalat long life milk: R$ 3.47

4. Italac powdered milk (400g): BRL 9.98

5. Can Nest Milk (380g): R$ 11.65

6. Can Molico Milk (take 280g and pay 252g): R$ 10.98

7. Nescau canned chocolate drink (370g): R$ 4.99

8. Milk Flour (take 210g and pay 180g), Neston (take 210g and pay 180g) or Mucilon (210g + 20g free): R$ 3.47 (promotional packaging only)

9. Condensate Girl, can (395g): R$ 4.99

10. Italac Condensate (395g): BRL 3.47

11. Nestlé Sour Cream (200g): R$ 1.99

12. Italac cream (200g): R$ 1.77

13. Chocolate Lacta (90g) or Nestlé (90g, except Mio): R$ 3.99

14. Biscuit Maizena Piraquê (200g): R$ 2.99

15. Arroz Rei do Sul or Bom na Prato (5kg): R$ 15.95

16. Ouro Nobre Rice (5kg): R$16.95

17. Maximum Rice or Carreteiro (5kg): R$ 17.95

18. Maximum black beans (1kg): R$ 6.87

19. Cup black beans (1kg): R$ 5.99

20. Pimpinela Golden Coffee (take 500g and pay 475g): R$ 12.98

21. Café Fort or Pelé (take 500g and pay 475g): BRL 9.98

22. Gallo olive oil (400ml): BRL 12.98

23. Extra virgin Olive Oil (400ml): R$ 13.87

24. Liza soy oil (900ml): BRL 7.47

25. Mozzarella cheese (1kg): R$ 23.98 (piece or piece)

26. Minas Barão Juliana/Monteminas cheese (1kg): R$ 19.98

27. White Eggs w/ 20 units: R$7.99

28. Calabresa Perdigão or Seara (1kg): R$ 17.50

29. Dry meat PA (1kg): BRL 26.98

30. Porto Cod (1kg): BRL 59.98

31. Thigh with chicken drumstick, with back (1kg): R$ 7.69

32. Lar chicken fillet (1kg): R$ 13.79

33. Seara chicken fillet (1kg): R$ 14.98

34. Shovel, chest or acem Friboi (1kg): R$ 19.98 (piece)

35. Rump Friboi (1kg): R$ 32.98 (piece)

36. Antarctica Beer (269ml): R$ 1.77

37. Brahma Beer (269ml): BRL 1.87

38. Nivea aerosol deodorant (150ml): BRL 7.99

39. Monange Aerosol Deodorant (150ml): R$ 5.99

40. Pantene or Elseve Kit: R$ 14.98 (350ml + 175ml / 375ml +170ml) or Tresemmé (400ml + 200ml)

41. Maxton Dye or Color and Tone: R$7.99

42. Special Always Free Absorbent, Intimus or Lady Soft, with 8 units: R$ 1.99

43. Dualette or Mimmo toilet paper, w/ 16 units: R$ 11.98 (take 16 and pay 15)

44. Ypê Detergent: R$ 1.47

45. Ypê fabric softener (2 liters): R$ 5.99

46. ​​Downy Fabric Softener (450ml/500ml): BRL 5.99

47. Ariel Clothes Wash (3 liters): R$ 19.98

48. Omo (2.2kg): BRL 14.97 (the 1.6kg one costs BRL 10.89)

49. Tixan (2kg): BRL 9.98