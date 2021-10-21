Supreme set back on labor reform

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

By a majority, the STF declared the new system of loss of suit brought about by the Labor Reform to be unconstitutional. The winning vote was given by Minister Edson Fachin. THEThe changes represent a setback, considering that the rules in force since 2018 they dropped by 30% the number of lawsuits in the Labor Court, which reached 4 million per year.

Luís Roberto Barroso, Nunes Marques, Luiz Fux and Gilmar Mendes defended the maintenance of the text of the reform, but were defeated.

“The modifications are intended to reduce excess litigation and allow for better provision by the Labor Court. These devices do not prohibit access to justice, they generate a positive externality of disincentives to frivolous demands”, stated Barroso, in his vote.

For Fachin, the changes restricted workers’ access to justice and free legal assistance. He was followed in the understanding by Ricardo Lewandowski, Rosa Weber, Alexandre de Moraes, Carmen Lúcia and Dias Toffoli.

When voting, Alexandre made a reservation and kept the costs for those who miss the hearing. In this regard, he was followed by Carmen and Toffoli.

In an interview with O Antagonista, the labor judge Ana Fischer stated that the declaration of unconstitutionality of the new rules has the potential to increase the judicialization of new labor claims.