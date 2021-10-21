Survey Ranks FalleN and HEN1 in Top 10 Most Sniper Killers in Majors | DRAFT5

PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will be the 16th Major in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the site specializing in analytics GGPredict carried out a statistical survey that puts Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo as the fifth player who eliminated most opponents with sniper in tournaments supported by Valve, with 589 slaughters in total.
True, however, is not the only Brazilian to appear in the survey. Henrique “HEN1” Teles is in the Top 5 of the players with the highest average elimination with sniper per round, with 0.43 in the item.
The Slovenian Ladislav “Guardian” Kovács leads the ranking in which the Brazilian from Team Liquid. The currently member of the singularity got 1087 kills in total. In the classification that brings HEN1, who got the best average was Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný, with 0.50 AWP KPR.
The calculation made by the specialized site also generated “rankings” in relation to the players who accumulated the most assists, those who died the most and those who obtained the most kills.
Continues after the ad
One of the five players who participated in all the Majors, Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz is the one with the most eliminations with 2238, while Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer was the one who died the most, with 1911 deaths. Robin “flusha” Rönnquist got the most assists: 503 in total.
Some of these players, such as dev1ce, olofmeister and FalleN, can increase these stats as they will be present in the Stockholm Major.