Sylvinho summons a base duo to complete Corinthians training

The Corinthians squad returned to training today (20) in the afternoon at CT Joaquim Grava. Pressured by the defeat in the derby against São Paulo, coach Sylvinho led a collective activity with the reserves and, to complete the group, he summoned defender Belezi and full-back Reginaldo, both from the under-20 team. The starters only warmed up on the field, but then they were under the care of physiotherapists to complement the regenerative exercises.

As the week is full before facing Internacional, in Rio Grande do Sul, the Corinthians coaching staff gave another day of recovery to the athletes of the main team. With the exception of midfielders Giuliano and Renato, who come from a high load of games and training in a row, all holders wore shoes and participated in the first part of the activity with the ball before returning to the internal part of the CT.

With the squad reduced, the solution found by Sylvinho was to call defender Belezi, recently summoned to defend the Brazilian Under-18 team in a friendly tournament in Mexico, and full-back Reginaldo to complete the group. According to information released by Corinthians, the athletes performed on a small field and then competed in a collective.

With 40 points won in the Brazilian Championship and increasingly pressured, Corinthians returns to the field on Sunday (24), against Internacional, for the 28th round. The Gauchos have a point less than Sylvinho’s team and can take Alvinegro out of the Copa Libertadores classification zone in case of victory in Beira-Rio.