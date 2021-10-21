Taboão da Serra UBSs open on Saturday (23) for Mutirão Saúde da Mulher

Next Saturday (23) all Basic Health Units (UBSs) in Taboão da Serra will carry out the Mutirão Saúde da Mulher, of the Pink October campaign. From 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, gynecological consultations will be carried out in order of arrival, Pap tests, in addition to appointments for mammography, breast and transvaginal ultrasound exams.

To participate in the Mutirão, the resident of Taboão da Serra must attend the UBS closest to her home, with an official document with a photo, SUS card, proof of address and health center card (if any).

Mayor Aprígio recalled that an action like this has not been carried out for a long time. “I don’t even remember when we had a joint effort like this in our city, aimed at women, with first-come, first-served appointments, exams being carried out and scheduled. Health is one of the priorities of our administration and other actions like this will be carried out during our government”, he highlighted.

Health Secretary José Alberto Tarifa reinforced the importance of the Pink October campaign and self-care. “October Rosa aims to raise awareness among the population, especially women, about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer. Taking care of yourself is the greatest proof of love. Therefore, it is important that all women observe their own body and perform the breast self-examination. In addition, we will carry out the Mutirão Saúde da Mulher so that the women from Taboa can consult a gynecologist and undergo exams”, she explained.

Services:

Mutirão Women’s Health

Saturday, 10/23, from 8 am to 4 pm

Basic Health Units

UBS Dr. Maria José de Albuquerque

Rua José Mari, nº 13, Pq. Assumption

Telephone: (11) 4135-1832

UBS Oliveiras/Maraba

Rua Maria Inês, 34, Jardim das Oliveiras

Telephone: (11) 4135-1479

UBS Jd. daisies

Rua Paulo Augusto de Andrade, nº 400, Jd. daisies

Telephone: (11) 4138-5106

UBS Saint Onofre

Rua Marechal Artur Costa e Silva, nº 85, Jd. Pirajuçara

Telephone: (11) 4138-4700

UBS Silvio Sampaio

Rua Enaura Maria da Conceição, nº 276, Jd. Silvio Sampaio

Telephone: (11) 4137-6638

UBS Santa Cecilia

Rua Henrique de Moraes Camargo, nº 143, Pq. Pine trees

Telephone: (11) 4138-4292

UBS Jd. swine

Rua Albano Leite da Fonseca, nº 111, Jd. swine