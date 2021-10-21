‘Take off your clothes’ · TV News

Er (Tiago Marques) will transform into a monster on Tamar’s (Juliana Xavier) wedding night in Genesis. The sheepherder will make it very clear that he will take out his anger on his wife for having been forced to marry against his will by Judah (Thiago Rodrigues). “Take off your clothes,” he’ll yell, before raping her on Record’s Bible soap opera.

José’s brother (Juliano Laham) will rack his brain to find a way to put the troublemaker on the line in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. After catching him with a prostitute, the Hebrew will convince Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) that the boy will only come to his senses when he gets married and starts a family.

He will then propose to Shamash (Robson Santos) that he unites the heir with his only daughter in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (25). At first, Tamar herself will firmly believe that Er is madly in love with her.

The character of Tiago Marques, however, will only go up to the altar to provoke his brother Onã (Caio Vegatti):

My bride is very beautiful, isn’t she? How must it feel to know that the woman you want so much is going to bed with me today? Tamar will be mine, and I’ll enjoy it all night, every little bit, every moment.

Tamar (Juliana Xavier) in Genesis

Er grabs Tamar by force

Tamar’s happiness with her marriage will dissipate once she’s alone with Er for the first time. The bad character will grab her violently and kiss her by force. “What are you doing?”, the young woman will question, astonished by her companion’s sudden change. “What do you think?” he will mock.

The son of Judah will still throw her on the bed and be amused by her screams of fear. “No, stop,” she will beg in tears. “Quiet. Didn’t you hear what I said? Take off your clothes. You’re my wife now. Mine. So I can do what I want,” the jerk will add.

“You don’t have to do this,” she will plead. “I was forced to get married, you know? I didn’t want to. So, since it was like that with me, today you’ll get a taste of what it’s like to have to do something against your will,” concluded the Israeli.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.