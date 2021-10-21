Taliban capture 250 EI-K members; group decapitates player

The Taliban announced on Wednesday (20) that it had captured 250 members of the Islamic State of Khorasan (EI-K or Isis-K), a terrorist group that has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Afghanistan since the rebels took power.

According to the spokesman for the Islamic fundamentalist group, Zabihullah Mujahid, the operation took place last month and all the fighters escaped from prisons in the country.

Self-styled students of the Koran also confirmed that they had thwarted dozens of terrorist attacks by the same jihadist group.

The information comes on the day Russia, China and Iran suggested acting with the Taliban in Afghanistan to ensure “stability in the region”, while calling on the new power in Kabul to implement “moderate policies”.

“Concerned about the activity of terrorist organizations in the country, the parties reaffirmed their willingness to continue promoting security in the territory,” the three governments wrote in a joint statement released at the end of the discussions.

Player death – An Afghan youth volleyball team player, Mahjubin Hakimi, was beheaded by the Taliban in Kabul, Indian media reported after the case was reported to the “Persian Independent” by one of her coaches, whose identity was disclosed with the pseudonym Suraya Afzali, for security reasons.

The girl was reportedly murdered in early October, but the news was not released by her family for fear of reprisals. According to the coach, the circumstances of the player’s death were known only to family members.

According to press reports, before the Taliban came to power, the volleyball player played for the municipal team in the Afghan capital.

The coach also explained that, of all the athletes on the team, only two managed to flee abroad, while all the others “were forced to flee and hide”. Furthermore, attempts to “get help from international organizations and countries have not been successful”.

In recent weeks, about 30 athletes from Afghanistan’s national volleyball team had said they feared Taliban violence and reprisals for their sporting activities, asking the international community to help them leave the country. Some of his teammates who managed to escape reported the August shooting of another team player.