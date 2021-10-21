Taliban decapitates volleyball player and publishes images on social media, according to newspaper

The Taliban terrorist group, which took power in Afghanistan in August and keep chasing women, beheaded volleyball player Mahjabin Hakimi. According to the athlete’s coach reported to the newspaper ‘The Persian Independent’, Hakimi was killed by the jihadists in early October, but the case was reported recently for ‘security concerns’.

Mahjabin Hakimi was a top player on the municipal team in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. A few days ago, photos circulated on social networks showed, according to the British portal ‘Daily Mail’, what appears to be the woman’s body.

It’s not the first time the Taliban has been linked to the death of volleyball players. In September, Zahra Fayazi, coach and former Afghan national, told the BBC that a athlete was killed and dozens more were in hiding waiting for the moment of escape.

Also according to ‘The Persian Independent’, Hakimi was beheaded for playing sports without the hijab – a veil that covers women’s faces – and for being of Hazara origin, a Mongolian people persecuted by the Taliban.

– All the volleyball players and the rest of the female athletes are in a bad situation. They are desperate and afraid. They were forced to flee and live in unknown places – reported the trainer, who used a pseudonym Suraya Afzali, to the Independent.

The coach also said that since August, only two players have managed to leave Afghanistan. Recently, the country’s flag bearer at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, Kamia Yousufi managed to flee the country. The information was confirmed by the spokesman for the Afghan Olympic Committee, Aref Peyman.

