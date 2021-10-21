Taliban reportedly decapitated Afghan volleyball team player, says newspaper – Sports

Afghan women’s youth volleyball team player Mahjabin Hakimi was reportedly beheaded by the Taliban in early October, according to the newspaper Persian Independent. A trainer, Suraya Afzali (a pseudonym), told the daily that the death was a secret because Mahjabin’s family was threatened not to talk about the matter.

Mahjabin was featured on the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club team before the Taliban take control of the Afghan government in August. Since then, female athletes across the country face a serious threat to their safety, suffering persecution from members of the fundamentalist group.

Also according to the coach, only two players in the national team managed to leave Afghanistan, while the rest are under terror. “All are in a bad situation, desperate and scared. All have been forced to flee and live in unknown places,” he warned. Efforts by members of the women’s volleyball team to enlist the support of organizations and countries to leave the country were unsuccessful.

This week, the government of Qatar, in cooperation with FIFA, chartered a flight to remove players from Afghanistan. Dozens of Afghan athletes, including women, left the country on Wednesday aboard a plane bound for Doha as part of a series of evacuations organized by the Qatar government in cooperation with FIFA.

“There were 369 passengers on the flight and more than 55 people were evacuated in coordination with FIFA,” a senior Qatar official said in a statement.

Like Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, all female activities in the sporting, political and social spheres have ceased, and there are still concerns about the continuing restrictions on the life, work and safety of active women in the social arena.

After the Taliban took over Kabul, the highest authorities in world sport have expressed special concerns for women, considering that they may be threatened by the regime.

The Taliban conquered the capital Kabul on August 15, culminating an offensive that began in May, when the withdrawal of US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military forces began.