Tati, Valentina and Bil complain about clogged toilet with tampon · TV News

Tati Quebra Barraco, Valentina Francavilla and Arcrebiano de Araújo revolted when they found the toilet in A Fazenda 13. The cause of the obstruction was a dirty tampon that fell into the toilet. “Lack of notion,” complained the ex-BBB, disgusted.

“I’m ten days late, it couldn’t be me even if I wanted to,” said Valentina. “And when I take out my OB, I roll it up and throw it in the back of the trash can,” she continued. “Me too, that’s what everyone should do. Who’s menstruating?”, asked the funkeira.

“But did it block the vase?”, asked Erasmo Viana, listening to the trio’s conversation. “Clogs up,” Bil replied. “But can the OB fall from whoever’s using it?” asked Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband. “No, because it’s not shallow, it’s at the bottom. That’s why it has the rope to pull,” explained the Italian.

“That doesn’t exist, no! What exists is that this person missed the hole, confused the garbage with the toilet”, joked Tati. “You who are women, probe who is menstruating to find out who it was and go there and unclog. I’m not going to mess with that”, asked Arcrebiano.

“I wonder if it was Aline [Mineiro]?” asked Erasmus. “Is she menstruating?” asked Tati. “She said she had PMS [tensão pré-menstrual]”, revealed the digital influencer. “TPM is not menstruating”, clarified the former stage assistant of Mouse.

This isn’t the first time a stink has happened this season. After being eliminated, Mussunzinho revealed that he found a used and open tampon behind the toilet in the headquarters bathroom. “There were four wastebaskets. Two large baskets on one side of the vase and two on the other. But it was a bunch of things thrown on the floor,” he reported.

“Simple things to be thrown in the trash. For example, when the girls were going to pick up an OB and use it. There were several on the floor. Damn. Absorbent behind the vase,” he recalled, justifying calling the confined women “cute but cute but pigs”.

