Thamirys Andrade – 1:41 PM | updated on 10/20/2021 2:17 pm



Victoria Farish Weiss Photo: Reproduction/Lexington Police

An elementary school teacher was fired and arrested in South Carolina (USA), suspected of rewarding students’ good behavior with a box of marijuana candy. Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, worked at Rocky Creek Elementary School and reported to police last Friday (15).

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Weiss mixed the marijuana candies with other common sweets. When a student took the illegal candy, she asked him to exchange it for another treat.

The day after the anonymous report, the police went to the educator’s house and found packages of marijuana candies of the same type offered to students at the school.

– Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in various forms, but the items in this case were sweet – Koon told ABC News portal.

The teacher is being held for drug possession at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The school spoke through a note, stating that Weiss was fired and that “student safety is the highest priority.”

Read too1 Different attacks leave at least 22 dead in Syria

two In Texas, 21-person plane crashes, and everyone is unharmed

3 Woman is raped on train, and passengers do nothing

4 Haiti: Criminals demand R$94 million to release missionaries

5 Miracle! 4-year-old boy falls off a cliff and survives almost unharmed

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will automatically be sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.