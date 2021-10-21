Tesla (TSLA34) has a record profit of $1.62 billion and above third-quarter projections

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Tesla (TSLA34) released this Wednesday (20), after the close of trading, record results for the third quarter of this year.

In the period, the company reported net income attributed to shareholders of US$ 1.62 billion, an increase of 389% compared to a year earlier, when the profit was US$ 331 million. The result was the biggest since at least five quarters.

Adjusted earnings per share for the period were $1.86, up from $1.45 in the immediately preceding quarter, and better than the $1.59 expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitive.

Between July and September, Tesla’s total revenue grew 57% year-on-year to $13.75 billion.

According to the company, the result is due both to the increase in vehicle deliveries, as well as to the growth of other divisions of the company. This raised the gross margin of the automotive area to 30.5%, compared to 27.7% a year earlier.

The adjusted Ebitda reached US$ 3.203 billion, an expansion of 77%, with an adjusted margin of 23.3%, above the 20.6% reported a year earlier.

Unlike other automakers, Tesla’s sales surged in the last quarter, setting a new record for the company despite chip shortages and supply chain challenges weighing on the industry as a whole.

Elon Musk’s company had already announced the delivery of 241.3 thousand electric vehicles and the production of another 237,823 cars during the third quarter.

The company also reported $51 million related to its Bitcoin investments, which are reported on the balance sheet as “restructuring and other” expenses.

After the results were released, the company’s shares retreated just over 0.6%, while the Nasdaq futures fell 0.26%, around 6:15 pm, Brasília time.

