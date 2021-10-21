Tesouro Direto: IPCA+ rates fall and fixed rate continues to rise | Direct Treasure

After closing yesterday’s session, Tuesday (19), with high rates, the Treasury IPCA+ opened on Wednesday (20) in fall . You long-term government bonds tied to inflation were the ones who yielded the most. With maturities in 2035 and 2045, the two assets registered a 0.14 percentage point drop in rates, recording 5.17% at noon today, compared to 5.31% at the close of yesterday. Both started the month below 5%.

Today, inflation bonds maturing in 2026 pay returns of up to 5.04% per year. At the close of yesterday, the asset operated at 5.14% real interest (above inflation).

Among the fixed rate (with interest rates fixed at the time of purchase), the investor finds higher rates compared to yesterday’s session close. At 12:00, the papers maturing in 2031 registered rates of 11.59%, 0.18 percentage point more than yesterday’s closing. those of shorter term, with payment in 2024, started the session with a rate of 10.84%, an increase even higher than the historical one of yesterday, which closed the day at 10.69%.

Speculation about Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, continues to shake the market. Without the announcement of the benefit amount by the government, the perception of fiscal risk increases and investors demand more premium (reward) to buy or keep the bonds in the portfolio, and so the rates go up.

It is worth remembering that both in fixed-rate securities and in those indexed to the IPCA, the higher the rate, the lower the price. When rates rise, therefore, despite being good news for those who are going to invest – since it ensures greater profitability if the investment is maintained until maturity -, the market value of the papers decreases, which implies a temporary loss for those who own the securities in the portfolio.

Direct Treasure * Title Annual profitability Minimum investment Unit price Due date 2024 PREFIXED TREASURE 10.84% BRL 30.37 BRL 759.37 07/01/2024 2026 PREFIXED TREASURE 11.12% BRL 32.12 BRL 642.57 01/01/2026 PREFIXED TREASURY with half-yearly interest 2031 11.59% BRL 37.85 BRL 946.31 01/01/2031 TREASURY SELIC 2024 SELIC + 0.1230% BRL 110.27 BRL 11,027.58 09/01/2024 TREASURY SELIC 2027 SELIC + 0.2650% BRL 109.11 R$ 10,911.12 03/01/2027 TREASURY IPCA+ 2026 IPCA + 5.04% BRL 58.20 BRL 2,910.07 08/15/2026 TREASURY IPCA+ 2035 IPCA + 5.17% BRL 37.30 BRL 1,865.18 05/15/2035 TREASURY IPCA+ 2045 IPCA + 5.17% BRL 33.84 BRL 1,128.26 05/15/2045 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2030 IPCA + 5.12% BRL 39.53 BRL 3,953.52 08/15/2030 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2040 IPCA + 5.20% BRL 40.76 BRL 4,076.74 08/15/2040 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2055 IPCA + 5.27% BRL 42.05 BRL 4,205.22 05/15/2055