Tesouro Direto: with a spending ceiling under threat, fixed-rate bonds offer up to 12.1% per year on this 5th

SAO PAULO – The session this Thursday (21) is again of great apprehension among financial agents, given what has been seen as an attack by the federal government on the spending ceiling.

The uncertainties are linked to the speech by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, given on Wednesday night (20) during an event. Guedes stated that the government is considering asking for a “license” for an expenditure of around R$ 30 billion above the ceiling. The objective is to finance Auxílio Brasil, a new government income transfer program, in the average amount of R$400.

Investors are still following the possible vote on the PEC of precatório this afternoon, which could bring even greater uncertainty to the domestic scenario with an increase in fiscal risks.

With the spending ceiling under severe attack, the government bond market is operating at an expressive high this morning. The highlight is the remuneration paid for fixed rate securities.

In the first update of the day, the rate paid for paper maturing in 2031 was 12.10% per year, against 11.57% in the previous session. The value is a record for this role, which began to be offered at Tesouro Direto in February last year.

At the same time, the interest paid on the bond maturing in 2024 advanced from 10.86%, in the previous session, to 11.36% per year. The rate is the highest ever offered for the paper, available at Tesouro Direto since February 2021.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return paid by the IPCA+ Treasury with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.55% per year, compared to 5.29% seen yesterday.

The same situation was seen with inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2026. The remuneration offered by these papers rose from 5.06% per annum, on Wednesday afternoon, to 5.29%, at the start of trading this Thursday .

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday morning (21):

Brazil Aid and PEC of court orders

After two days of strong market turmoil, Thursday (21) should bring even more volatility to assets. The highlight continues to be the developments surrounding the financing of Auxílio Brasil.

Last night, Paulo Guedes informed that the government is now seeking the final formatting of the R$ 400 and that he is considering asking for a license (waiver) to spend R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling rule.

“We were studying whether we would bring forward the spending ceiling revision to 2026 or if we would ask for a waiver [perdão fiscal] to wear out this temporary layer of protection,” said the minister. According to Guedes, it would be a license with “a limited number, just over R$30 billion”.

In the evaluation of analysts heard by the InfoMoney, Guedes’ speech strongly attacks the country’s main fiscal anchor, which could have impacts in terms of economic growth and interest rates.

“The market will be very suspicious until the final conclusion [do programa]. Will there be surprises beyond the R$30 billion?”, said Thomas Giuberti, from Golden Investimentos. “The minister’s speech implied that the spending ceiling will be broken and the market has gone sour for good, contracting a bad climate at the opening,” he added.

The minister also reinforced that the program will cover 17 million families, against 14 million currently. According to Guedes, the value of R$ 400 was defined by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to offset the rise in energy and fuel prices.

Before Guedes’ speech, João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, had already confirmed that the value of the Brazil Aid would be at least R$400. The program’s permanent expenditure would undergo a 20% readjustment.

Spending beyond expectations should also weigh in 2022. As the newspaper found out The State of São Paulo, there will be BRL 51.1 billion in extra expenditures next year, with BRL 38.7 billion in temporary expenditures – still without definition of financing and will remain within the spending ceiling – in addition to a further BRL 12.4 billion , which represent the readjustment of the permanent part, and which will be within the fiscal rule. For 2021, the impact should be of R$ 6.9 billion.

Another topic that should guide business today is the PEC of precatório. After two postponements in the vote, the Special Committee of the PEC of Precatório can vote today on the opinion of Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), rapporteur of the project. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 pm.

international scene

The market’s attention in the external scenario is focused on data coming from the United States. According to the US Department of Labor, the number of requests for unemployment benefits had a slight drop from 6,000 in the week ended October 16, to 290,000, according to data presented on Thursday (21), with seasonal adjustments.

The result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted advances to reach 300 thousand requests. The previous week’s order totals were slightly revised upwards from 293,000 to 296,000. Already the number of continued orders had retreated from 122,000 in the week ended October 9, to 2.481 million. This indicator is released a week late.

In Asia, the Asian stock exchanges had mixed performances, with investors eyeing the results of the developer China Evergrande Group.

Yesterday, the company, which is going through a debt crisis, announced that it has not reached an agreement to sell 50.1% of its interest in the services business aimed at properties to competitor Hopson Development Holdings. Evergrande, which is no longer paying certain debts, announced that there is no guarantee that it will be able to meet its financial obligations.

However, after the markets closed there, the Reuters reported that the developer has managed to extend the defaulted title, which allows a truce for the Chinese real estate giant after the failure of the deal to sell the asset.

