The 9 accusations against Bolsonaro in the CPI report – and the government maneuver to try to shield him

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

20 October 2021, 12:58 -03 Updated 44 minutes ago

Credit, Senate Agency Photo caption, Covid’s final CPI report was read in the Senate this Wednesday

After Covid’s Senate CPI report accused President Jair Bolsonaro of nine crimes during the pandemic, a senator from the ruling caucus attempted a ploy to “shield” the chief executive and prevent the document from suggesting Bolsonaro’s indictment.

The maneuver, however, was rejected by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). “The president has committed many crimes and is going to pay for them,” Aziz said.

The maneuver was attempted by senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) in this Wednesday’s session (10/20), at the CPI session in which the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), read the report accusing the president of have committed nine crimes.

At an event in Ceará, after the reading, Bolsonaro denied having committed any wrongdoing: “How good it would be if that CPI had been doing something productive for our Brazil. They took time from our Minister of Health, servers, humble people and businessmen . They have produced nothing but hatred and rancor among some of us. But we know we are not to blame for anything at all. We know we did the right thing from the first moment.”

Marcos Rogério made a request to Aziz so that the report could not propose the indictment of Bolsonaro. He argued that, to the extent that the Federal Constitution would exempt presidents of the Republic from giving testimony to the National Congress commissions, the CPI would not have the competence to propose the indictment of Bolsonaro.

“If this collegiate body does not even have the competence to hear the president of the Republic and investigate him for a criminal offense, it obviously cannot indict him. It cannot accuse him of committing an offense,” stated the senator.

Omar Aziz, however, denied Marcos Rogério’s request.

“No citizen is above the law and that goes even for President Jair Messias Bolsonaro […] The president will be investigated, yes, because there is very strong evidence of his conduct,” stated the president of the CPI.

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, CPI investigated the Bolsonaro government’s acts and omissions during the pandemic

Crimes against humanity and epidemic

The final report of Covid’s CPI in the Senate suggests the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for nine different types of crimes among them: crimes against humanity, quackery and epidemic. The document was released this Wednesday (10/20).

In addition to Bolsonaro, the report suggests the indictment of another 65 people and two companies. Among those cited are ministers, former ministers, politicians such as Bolsonaro’s sons and businessmen.

In all, Jair Bolsonaro is accused of nine crimes: epidemic, charlatanism, incitement to crime, falsification of documents, irregular use of public funds, malfeasance (when a public servant fails to act in the face of an irregularity), crimes against humanity, violation of social law and crime of responsibility.

The final document brings significant differences in relation to the version delivered to senators of the so-called G7 (majority group of the CPI) on Tuesday. In it, Renan Calheiros suggested the indictment of Bolsonaro for two more crimes: genocide and aggravated homicide.

Credit, Senate Agency Photo caption, The CPI had tense moments during questioning of witnesses

The attribution of these two crimes to the president caused a split in the group and caused the group to meet on Tuesday night with Renan. Parliamentarians such as Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) claimed that there would be technical problems in classifying Bolsonaro’s acts as genocide against indigenous peoples, as there was no evidence that he took actions aimed at exterminating native peoples.

He also questioned the possibility of including Bolsonaro in the crime of aggravated homicide, since the crime requires the specific identification of victims.

At the end of the meeting, Renan gave in to group pressure and removed from his report the allegations of genocide and aggravated homicide against the president.

This Wednesday morning, Renan Calheiros explained that he made the change at the request of the lawmakers.

“The genocide was not removed, it was replaced by another indictment for crimes against humanity […] We surrendered to the technical arguments of senator Alessandro Vieira,” he said.

He will be indicted for crimes against humanity in the matter of Prevent Senior, Manaus and indigenous peoples. What was taken out was the crime of murder.

Also according to the rapporteur, he asks for the indictment of Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity in three episodes: studies and treatments based on drugs without proven efficiency by the health operator Prevent Senior, in the handling of the health crisis in Manaus and in actions aimed at to indigenous peoples.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, CPI report calls for indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro

Among the other names are Bolsonaro’s three oldest children, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). They are accused of incitement to crime for having encouraged non-compliance with sanitary measures.

The report also suggests the indictment of ministers such as Walter Souza Braga Netto (Defense), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Onyx Lorenzoni (General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic). Former ministers such as Eduardo Pazuello (Health) and Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) are also in the document.

The report was prepared by Renan Calheiros over the six months of the commission’s work. Once read, the document must be voted on by the members of the CPI. If approved, the report will then be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and other instances of the Public Ministry, which will be responsible for instituting or not proceedings based on the report.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Renan confirmed that he will file a complaint against Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.