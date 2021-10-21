The 9 accusations against Bolsonaro in the CPI report – and the government maneuver to try to shield him

by

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Covid CPI Plenary

Credit, Senate Agency

Photo caption,

Covid’s final CPI report was read in the Senate this Wednesday

After Covid’s Senate CPI report accused President Jair Bolsonaro of nine crimes during the pandemic, a senator from the ruling caucus attempted a ploy to “shield” the chief executive and prevent the document from suggesting Bolsonaro’s indictment.

The maneuver, however, was rejected by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). “The president has committed many crimes and is going to pay for them,” Aziz said.

The maneuver was attempted by senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) in this Wednesday’s session (10/20), at the CPI session in which the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), read the report accusing the president of have committed nine crimes.

At an event in Ceará, after the reading, Bolsonaro denied having committed any wrongdoing: “How good it would be if that CPI had been doing something productive for our Brazil. They took time from our Minister of Health, servers, humble people and businessmen . They have produced nothing but hatred and rancor among some of us. But we know we are not to blame for anything at all. We know we did the right thing from the first moment.”