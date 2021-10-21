The biggest plane in the world is flying again, and Antonov explains what the mission is

Image: Antonov Airlines





After its last flight in August, just for a local overflight in celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day, the world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, returned to the skies of the world at the beginning of this month of October, and this time to trade missions.

According to the history of the RadarBox tracking platform, the registration jet UR-82060 departed its base in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on October 1st and flew to Tianjin, China, with a technical stop in Kazakhstan.

After reaching the Far East, the AN-225 departed in the opposite direction, passing through Kazakhstan again, but then continuing to another stop in Turkey and finally arriving on October 5 in Linz, Austria. The landing in the European city was expected by many people and recorded on video:





And who explains the reason for the long journey from China to Europe is Antonov Airlines, the company that operates the giant six-engine jet and specializes in transporting large and super heavy air cargo. According to the company, the giant plane delivered 110 tonnes of Covid-19 test kits shipped from Tianjin to Linz for use in pharmacies and hospitals in Austria.

According to Antonov, the global air freight market has again in recent weeks experienced rapid changes in conditions caused by constant global capacity constraints and by Covid-19.

Tim Fernholz, Charter Sales Manager at Chapman Freeborn, the company that contracted the transportation service, said: “We chartered the AN-225 from Antonov Airlines to better meet the customer’s needs in terms of capacity and availability. Antonov Airlines and Chapman Freeborn have once again partnered to provide solutions that are out of the ordinary, such as chartering the largest aircraft in the world.”

During the pandemic, the AN-225 was contracted to transport medical supplies in impossible volumes to other aircraft in one flight and, in total, transported more than 1,300 tons of medical and humanitarian cargo in 2020 alone.

“Currently, there is a lack of transportation capacity in the global market, especially for maritime users, which has affected the availability of air freight by significantly increasing demand,” said Andriy Blagovisniy, Commercial Director, Antonov Airlines.

“Antonov Airlines’ fleet of the smaller model, the AN-124, is fully occupied, which means that our AN-225, with its 250-tonne payload, is in demand to solve our customers’ urgent logistical tasks. On the return trip, a technical stop was required in Istanbul, Turkey, which marked the first time that the world’s largest aircraft had visited the new IST airport.”

But the giant’s work doesn’t stop there. Since the departure from Linz, between the 7th and 8th of October, Mriya has landed in Romania, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Then, last Saturday, the 16th, he left again for Tianjin with a stopover in Kazakhstan, and then returned to Shannon, Ireland. So far, Antonov has not provided further details about these additional flights after the Austrian mission. What did the big jet take this time?

Some of the excerpts from these missions are shown on video by Dmytro Antonov, the commander of the AN-225. Starting the recording on top of the fuselage of the huge jet, he comments that the second trip to China would be again to fill the plane’s fuselage “to the roof”. See the beautiful images below:





The AN-225 Mriya, with a capacity of 250 tons, complements Antonov Airlines’ fleet of seven AN-124s, five with a capacity of 120 tons and two with a capacity of up to 150 tons.

To track the AN-225 on radar and see in real time where it is, click here to access the RadarBox.

