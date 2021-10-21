“The difference with the Mercedes F1 is not just related to the engine”

Mercedes and Red Bull are playing well this year. In the drivers’ championship, Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by just six points at the moment. In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes leads Red Bull. At this stage of the season, the Mercedes car, especially in terms of top speed, seems to be the best.

Despite his leadership in the world, Verstappen also warns that the dispute is far from over. In fact, according to the Dutchman, Mercedes has the best package at the moment. “Mercedes have been very strong in the last few weeks and I am aware that Austin will be a good circuit for them, although we have also had good results there,” Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

In an interview that Verstappen gave with teammate Sergio Perez, the Red Bull drivers let it be known that they are looking to the end of the season with confidence. “I have to say that I am quite confident that we can be strong in the remaining six races and that we can end the season in a pleasant way,” said Perez.

“Of course Mercedes has a super strong engine,” said Verstappen. “But they also do some other things right compared to us,” he added.

Despite this, Honda has made great strides this season, with fuel partner ExxonMobil also playing a big role. A new fuel also provided the necessary time savings. “It’s hard to define that, but it’s clear that we’ve taken a good step together. And it’s certainly not just the ICE, everything about the engine has improved. In this aspect, the commitment is beautiful to see, and it is great that we are able to get closer and closer to Mercedes in terms of power”, he concluded.