The Farm 13: It’s Hot! Dayane and Aline move the duvet and the web reacts; watch

by

The fire got really good! For weeks, Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro have a romance in ‘A Fazenda 13’ and the couple soon fell in favor of the web. However, it was at dawn this Thursday (21), that the pair reached the ‘finals’ and shook the quilt a lot. OMG!

It all started in the headquarters bathroom. Gathered in the shower, Rico Melquiades, Dayane and Aline talked about intimacies, until the model fired: “I already know how she (Miner) it likes to be played now”. The statement took both the ex-panicat and Melquiades by surprise and the two began to laugh. “Delicacy”, detailed the Santa Catarina. “You are very naughty!”, exclaimed the man from Alagoas, who received support from Mineiro.

Later, while they were talking, Aline then made a non-innocent revelation to Santa Catarina. “I’m no panties”, confessed to ex-panicat. “Oh yes? Why?”, wanted to know Day, before the audio was cut off.

Continues after Advertising

Things escalated even further when, during a conversation between Mello, Lary Bottino, Gui Araujo, Rico and Bil Araújo, they revealed the true function of the pillows spread on the beds. Nothing silly, Dayane soon gave ‘the name of the game’ to his colleagues. “All pillows have a secret, okay? You put it here, put it here. Then you do it like this”, she said to Lary, before simulating sex with the pillows.

Laughing, Bottino then wanted to quench his curiosity. “How do you know, Day? Have you ever done that?”, asked the former MTV. “Put the little ones like this to stand up in bed and disguise”, explained Bill, eliciting laughter from the other pedestrians. “You can do whatever you want! I think these pillows are just rollover”, scored Day.

Dayane curled up on the bed next to Aline, and then they both went to sleep. However, in the dark of the room, it didn’t take long for what began as an exchange of caresses to go further. In the videos of the intimate moment that were filmed on social networks, it is possible to see that the ‘scratch and roll’ was so fun and intense, that the noise came to wake up Rico, Mileide Mihaile and Tati Quebra Barraco. Help! Hahaha Just spy:

Continues after Advertising

The moment beyond hot among the people drove the couple’s fans crazy. Throughout the night, Twitter was filled with comments about the episode. “I’m so bewildered by Aline’s thigh lock at Day”, fired an internet user. “They were so thirsty that Aline commented in the living room to Day that she had no panties”, noted a second. “After Day and Aline moved the quilt”, wrote a third. Check out the best reactions:

Continues after Advertising
Continues after Advertising
Continues after Advertising