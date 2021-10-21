The Farm 2021: Dayane jokes about Bil as a farmer: ‘House fell’

Knowing that he is the target of Bil Araújo, new farmer of the week, for the next farm, Dayane Mello burst out laughing during a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, at dawn today, for having been responsible for putting the former “BBB 21” in the hot seat of “The 13th Farm” (RecordTV).

“Ah, Tiago. The house fell down,” Dayane Mello said, and burst out laughing. “The house fell,” replied James, laughing. “When the spell falls against the sorcerer it’s fuck*,” lamented the model. “‘Ceis’ are too funny, man! This game is like that, right?”, asked the singer.

Dayane Mello, then, told that his only desire was to see Bil Araújo in the countryside so he could be smart about being in the game.

Sinister! Fuck*, I so wished he had gone through a rock.

“The funniest thing is you smiling like that, finding the business funny,” declared Tiago. “Am I going to cry? I’m happy,” Dayane pointed out. “That’s it. You don’t know either, right?”, asked the singer about whether he will be nominated by Bil. “You can’t know,” said the model.

Tiago Piquilo took the opportunity to alert his colleague in confinement to just live the game without suffering for something that hasn’t happened yet. After all, every day everything changes in the coexistence between pedestrians.

Don’t make the same mistake everyone else did. Wait. Right now it may be so, but tomorrow it may not. Some people thought they would be there and aren’t there.

“It’s true,” agreed Day. “You realize that these nominations are issues of relationship. Relationship is built. Who knows, the relationship may be good from here until voting day,” said the singer. “Imagine! You have to be realistic in life too”, concluded the model.

