The Farm: Private clogs up with tampons and pawns try to find the culprit

Early afternoon this Wednesday (20) in “The farm” was quite busy. It all started when Valentina Francavilla announced that the headquarters bathroom was clogged with a used tampon, which should have been discarded in the trash.

Rich Melquiades, Aline Mineiro, Tati Breaks Shack, Bil Araújo and Erasmo Viana were in the room, and they heard the model’s outburst. “Oh guys! Only Jesus! It’s dirty,” said Tati. “Just see who’s menstruating. Oh, how ridiculous! People like to talk pretty, but when it’s time to clean up, only Jesus!” continued the funkeira. The pedestrians were talking about what had happened, incredulous.

“Mine is late, I don’t even know if I’m pregnant. I’m kidding!” said Valentina, joking. “But there is a risk of a tampon falling from the woman into the toilet,” asked Erasmo. “There is you missing the hole, right. Thinking that you threw it in the trash and threw it in the toilet,” replied Tati. “Just find out who’s [menstruada]. You women can ask,” suggested Bil, who offered to unclog the vase after he had eaten.

