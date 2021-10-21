The Farm: see the pedestrians being ‘cancelled’ by the reality audience

THE “Farm 13“, from Record TV, is making waves. The participants of the rural reality show were hand-picked by the production of the program to generate many controversies, thereby leveraging the audience. The strategy worked. With just over a month on the air, the attraction already has a loyal audience, who chose their ‘favorites’ and ‘cancelled’.

In consultations on social networks, This is people he easily assembled the group of the ‘cancelled’. Many internet users point to pedestrians who have attitudes that, according to them, are considered reprehensible and worthy of elimination. Check out the list!

1 – Bil Araújo, the disloyal

The model, who is on his third reality show, is widely criticized on the internet for his behavior of manipulating participants. Something that got bad for Bil was the fact that he didn’t save his then friend, actor Victor Pecoraro, who ended up being eliminated last week. Viewers saw this as disloyalty.

2 – Erasmus Viana, the macho

The fitness muse can already be considered the most canceled of the program. With extremely sexist speeches, Erasmus generated rancidity in many people out here. At the headquarters, he also exposed the end of his marriage to the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, in addition to speaking very badly about an ex-girlfriend, dancer Erika Schneider, who was also part of the selection of “A Fazenda 13”.

3 – Gui Araújo, the fake

Called by pedestrians ’90 years old’ due to his bad mood, Gui Araújo has shown a lot of deceit and manipulation inside the house. Out here, viewers want Anitta’s ex-boyfriend eliminated from the game.

4 – MC Gui, the owner of reason

He has already entered the attraction completely canceled by the fact that he was caught in a clandestine casino during the new coronavirus pandemic and that he called a child ugly at Disney. To try to clean up his image with the public, the funkeiro tried to show that he is a different person than what they think of him, but it didn’t work out very well. Inside, Gui ended up fighting with some participants, besides always wanting to be the master of reason.

5- Tati Breaks Shack, the gossip

As soon as she had her name quoted to enter the Farm, she was rashly considered the champion of the edition, but this lasted a short time. Fans and followers of the funkeira thought she would be a Jojo Todynho, who won the “Fazenda 12” award, for having a similar personality: speaking what she thinks, being a shack, funny, spontaneous, coming from a community and speaking the language of the people. But it seems that Tati was the big disappointment of the reality.

She proved to be someone else, like speaking from behind, not welcoming Erika Schneider, who was a victim of machismo by the men of the house, being bad-tempered, not wanting to help in some functions involving animals, among other reasons.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence