The fight between Marcelo Adnet and Mário Frias in court

The humorist Marcelo Adnet is in a fight in court against the secretary of Culture, former actor Mário Frias.

Adnet sued Frias after the secretary called him a “filthy creature”, “Judas” and a “jerk”, among other insults.

Splash had access to a September decision, in which judge Alessandra de Araújo Bilac accepted the criminal complaint filed by the comedian.

A hearing was held on September 27, but there was no compromise between the two.

In the action, the comedian asks for compensation of R$ 80 thousand for moral damages.

He accuses the former actor of committing crimes of libel, libel and defamation.

In September of last year, the secretary of government Bolsonaro was pained by a satire by the humorist about the ufanistic propaganda ‘Brazil has a story’ launched by Secom. The play shows the minister delighting in a standard Pocket-Nationalist patriotism, flaming in the bush.

‘Slack boy with no future. Acting as if you were a good being, when in fact you are just a filthy creature‘, he said, not knowing how to deal with the comedian’s parody. Check out the two videos and the ex-actor’s publication below.