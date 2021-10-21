The fight between Marcelo Adnet and Mário Frias in court

The humorist Marcelo Adnet is in a fight in court against the secretary of Culture, former actor Mário Frias.
Adnet sued Frias after the secretary called him a “filthy creature”, “Judas” and a “jerk”, among other insults.
Splash had access to a September decision, in which judge Alessandra de Araújo Bilac accepted the criminal complaint filed by the comedian.
A hearing was held on September 27, but there was no compromise between the two.
In the action, the comedian asks for compensation of R$ 80 thousand for moral damages.
He accuses the former actor of committing crimes of libel, libel and defamation.
In September of last year, the secretary of government Bolsonaro was pained by a satire by the humorist about the ufanistic propaganda ‘Brazil has a story’ launched by Secom. The play shows the minister delighting in a standard Pocket-Nationalist patriotism, flaming in the bush.
‘Slack boy with no future. Acting as if you were a good being, when in fact you are just a filthy creature‘, he said, not knowing how to deal with the comedian’s parody. Check out the two videos and the ex-actor’s publication below.
Confidential file with the president at #Make yourself at home
Full pgm https://t.co/t26nDkk4gq pic.twitter.com/t3jPIJhhE5
— Marcelo Adnet (@MarceloAdnet) September 5, 2020
🇧🇷 Brazil has History. A History with true leaders, respected intellectuals and great national heroes. Some, acquaintances; many, ignored. A History as beautiful and grandiose as it is despised and reviled by years of destruction of national identity. pic.twitter.com/N8TDqpASXu
— SecomVc (@secomvc) September 3, 2020