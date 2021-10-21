‘The game only ends when it’s over’, says Lira on defeat in the MP’s council PEC vote | Policy

By altering the Constitution, the proposal needed the approval of at least three-fifths of the deputies – that is, 308 votes – in two rounds. In this Wednesday’s vote, there were 297 votes in favor (11 less than necessary) and 182 against.

The defeated proposal was the replacement of deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) to the original text, authored by deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), which, in theory, can be taken to the plenary in a new vote.

“We have a main text, we have regimental possibilities. We are going to analyze what has changed in three votes to make a political analysis. The game only ends when it is over,” he said.

After the defeat in the plenary, Lira even said that he would put the original text to a vote, but then closed the session.

Bylaws, the original text of the PEC, by deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), can still be analyzed, since the rejected opinion is a substitute. Any changes to the original text could only be made through highlights, which are punctual changes to the main text.

However, in the opinion of congressmen heard by TV Globo, it would be more difficult to reach an agreement. For leaders close to Lira, there is currently no “political climate” to vote on the original text of the proposal.

In the interview she gave after the session, Lira sought to minimize the defeat and returned to defending a Code of Ethics for the Public Ministry.

“I don’t think about victory or defeat. I think that every power deserves to have its Code of Ethics, every power deserves to have impartiality in judgments, all excesses have to be reduced,” he said.

Following the line of the president of the Chamber, Paulo Teixeira also said he believes that the discussion is not over and that the original proposal can be put to a vote. The theme, however, should only be analyzed again next week.

“The maturation [da PEC] it has to be redone and it will be done next week,” said the deputy. After the defeat in plenary, the author of the PEC met with Lira in the Chamber’s presidency office.

The proposal filed by Paulo Teixeira increases the number of council members appointed by Congress from two to three.

In addition, it removes the requirement, currently provided for in the Constitution, that the body’s magistrate should be chosen by the council from among the members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that are part of it.

In other words, it opens loopholes for nominations from outside the agency, but maintains the forecast that the council itself elects its magistrate – and not Congress.

Another change foreseen in the PEC is the possibility that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which already appoint members to the council, may choose ministers from the courts themselves to compose the National Council of the Public Ministry.