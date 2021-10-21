‘The guy didn’t pay me’

Former player Denilson spoke again about the legal battle he is facing against singer Belo. According to him, the artist has a long-standing debt to him, which has not yet been paid off. Denilson states that “it cannot be normal” for a person to “owe you and sleep peacefully”. It also classifies the situation as “surreal”.

“The artist’s story is surreal. It’s the one where you look and say: ‘It’s not normal.’ It can’t be normal for a guy to owe you and sleep peacefully. I grabbed a coffee today, pulled out my wallet, I was out of money. . The aunt said it was R$6.50. I said: ‘All this a coffee with milk?’ .

Belo’s debt with the former player is around R$ 5 million, in a dispute that lasts for about 20 years. The imbroglio was due to breach of contract and has been increasing since then. It all started when the pagodeiro decided to leave the band Soweto, then managed by Denilson, to pursue a solo career. In 2004, the court ordered the singer to indemnify Denilson.

“I still haven’t seen anything (about the money). And we’re talking about some ‘picanhas with some fresh fat’. The guy lives a normal life, he’s out there and it’s beautiful for him. I think there are people who have this one. profile, of thinking that right is wrong. And we live in a world where you do that and it’s okay. But it’s not. It’s not okay. It’s all wrong,” he continues during the conversation.

Denilson also cited an agreement that would have been reached recently. In it, the amounts collected at concerts in Belo would be deposited in an account of the former player. He points out, however, that the money was not received, nor was the agreement made.

“So, the guy owes me, he hasn’t paid me yet. We tried to make a deal now. For his part, they announced that he had made the deal and that he was paying, that everything is fine, he was going to stop with the pledges on the show. for** none! He sang, the stuff will sing there at the door too, the bailiff will arrive. The ‘stuff is crazy,’ “he added to the podcast.

In March 2020, Belo even said in an interview that the debt would be paid by the end of that year. Did not happen.

Belo is paying off a debt of R$ 5 million Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Belo and Denilson in the times of Soweto Photo: disclosure