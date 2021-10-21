The impact of elections on the stock market, exchange rate and interest rates: historical data shows what to expect for 2022

SAO PAULO – The already challenging environment for risky assets, amidst fiscal noise in the domestic environment, tends to be even more volatile next year amid the proximity of presidential elections. And electoral uncertainty tends to negatively affect the Stock Exchange, exchange rates and short-term interest rates until at least the definition of the 1st round.

This is shown by an analysis released by Bradesco on Wednesday (20) on the behavior of financial assets in the last six electoral cycles. According to the report, stocks, interest rates and the dollar began to react more intensely to elections in May of the election year itself, which is the period in which candidacies are officially launched and election polls become more frequent.

The average behavior in the period showed a fall of the Stock Exchange from May until the election, exchange depreciation, increase in CDS (Credit Default Swaps, considered default insurance, see more by clicking here), increase in Swap 360 (rate variation contract year interest rate in Brazil and the USA) and practically stability in the 10 year interest rates (the American Treasuries).

Regarding economic prospects, the survey shows that, as of May, there was a reduction in projections for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and an increase in inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

“Analyzing the behavior of presidential elections since 1998, we see that, on average, the Stock Exchange fell 15% between May and the beginning of October of the election year”, write economists Myriã Bast and Renan Bassoli Diniz, who signed the report. However, they point out that this behavior may be related to several factors unrelated to the elections, such as international commodity prices, internal price shocks, among others.

Considering the variation of the US stock exchange, in order to control the external effects on prices, the Brazilian stock market dropped, on average, 13% between May and October of the election years.

It is worth mentioning that after the 1st round, the stock market appreciated in the following months, practically returning to the level of May (-0.7%). The biggest falls in the Ibovespa were registered, according to the survey, in 1998 and 2018, with drops of 42% and 17%, respectively.

And the only year of high for the Brazilian Stock Exchange was in 2010 (8%), when after the 1st round there was a drop (-3%), a fact that was only repeated in 2014 (-3%). “Still, the dispersion of maximum and minimum values ​​is quite large”, writes the pair of economists.

Exchange

In the period analyzed, the exchange rate showed similar dynamics, with an average devaluation of 16% between May and early October of the election year, according to Bradesco.

To control the external effects that may have influencing the result, the bank used the basket of emerging currencies as a control. “In this metric, the average devaluation was 14% until early October. The biggest devaluation took place in 2002, with a drop of 56%”, they highlight.

According to Bradesco, even in the most recent elections, the effects on the exchange rate remained more evident only in May.

Fees

In the interest rate market, there was also heterogeneity.

At the 10-year interest rate, the sample used was only three elections. In the case of Swap360, there was a relevant opening of the rate (high) in relation to the Selic in the 2002 election, with an increase of 2.95 percentage points from May, and closing (down) in 2010, with a low of 1. 56 pp as of August.

“The behavior of 2002, in fact, is quite different from other periods. Excluding this election, on average, there was an opening of 0.27 pp”, emphasizes the pair of economists at the bank.

The behavior of the 10-year rates was also very heterogeneous to find an average trend of electoral years, with a closing (rate drop) of 1.5 pp in 2010 and an opening (rate increase) of 1.6 pp in 2018.

In the class, the difference between the analyzed rate and the effective Selic rate was considered and the controls used are the 1-year and 10-year Treasury.

Economy

Finally, the analysis showed that election years also affected growth projections for the economy and inflation, with great dispersion. Also in this case, the effect of the elections became more noticeable after the middle of the election year, according to Bradesco.

The GDP projections for the election year dropped 0.6 pp on average, while for the first year in office they dropped 0.5 pp as of June of the election year.

“Despite the effect also on growth projections, actual growth data did not register a significant negative effect in recent electoral cycles. A good part of the assets registered some correction with the electoral definition, returning to the levels of the beginning of the year. Each electoral cycle is different, due to its nature, and the starting point of economic policy, interest, public debt and inflation matter a lot for the performance of the overall picture”, conclude the economists.

