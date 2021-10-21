The man convicted of killing a woman with snake bites in India

by

  • Soutik Biswas and Ashraf Padanna
  • BBC News

Suraj Kumar and the Uthra woman on their wedding day
Suraj Kumar was convicted of killing his wife, Uthra, with a cobra bite

An Indian was sentenced to a rare double life sentence for killing the woman by making a venomous snake bite her.

BBC journalists Soutik Biswas and Ashraf Padanna reconstructed the events that led to the horrific case of femicide.

In April of last year, 28-year-old Suraj Kumar paid 7,000 rupees (about R$508) for an Indian cobra, one of the most poisonous reptiles in the world.

The snake trade is illegal in India, so Suraj clandestinely bought a snake catcher, Suresh Kumar, in the southern state of Kerala.