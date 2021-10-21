The Masked Singer Brazil: Priscilla Alcantara performs a PERFECT performance of Whitney Houston’s hit, and Simone bursts into tears: ‘It’s too strong!’; watch

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ came to an end this Tuesday night (19th) and the episode was marked by incredible performances and a lot of emotion from the judges – mainly Simone Mendes, from the duo with Simaria. Before being confirmed as the figure behind the unicorn, Priscilla Alcantara decided to unleash the unmistakable voice with a performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ and brought tears to the judge.

The song, originally written and released by Dolly Parton in 1973, became a worldwide phenomenon after being re-recorded by the iconic Whitney Houston in 1992 to be part of the soundtrack to the film ‘The Bodyguard’. The unicorn’s outstanding performance as well as the song’s lyrics impressed fans of the competition, who filled the web with praise.

On stage, Simone was in tears. While Priscilla showed all her talent, the voice of ‘Regime Closed’ even came to sob with emotion. Just spy:

At the end of the presentation, the judge was all praise. “It’s a great voice. A film-worthy ending!”, Simone was impressed. “It’s not just this artist’s voice that’s impressive. The whole Whitney Houston ‘movie’ came and her story is very strong. I can’t, the heart can’t take it”, unburdened the backwoodswoman, with tears in her eyes.

Besides Mendes, Eduardo Sterbitch and the presenter Ivete Sangalo were also very moved and sang along with the ‘unicorn’. “A lot of people fell in love with this character”, said the comedian.

Amazing performances

The program also featured the latest performances by Arara, Gata Espelhada and Monstro. As well as the winner of the night, the feline honored Whitney Houston. The chosen song was the classic ‘The Greatest Love of All’, but, after guessing the judges, the character lost the battle against Priscilla and was unmasked as actress Jessica Ellen.

That’s it, today’s masked people want to make me CRY! The Mirrored Cat sings a lot and rocked playing Whitney Houston! 🥺😭 #FinalMaskedBR #CatNanal pic.twitter.com/eTpCNe1cEo — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

Afterwards, Arara and Monstro competed against each other. The bird presented ‘Got To Be Real’ by Cheryl Lynn, and made all the judges dance with a performance full of energy! The monster bet on the song ‘Você’, by Tim Maia, and moved the audience a lot with all his charisma.

And once again the Ararinha delivered EVERYTHING and a little more! I had to move the furniture away from the room to dance together, because, like this, it’s impossible to stay still! 🦜✨ #FinalMaskedBR #MacawFinal pic.twitter.com/hJLWlcmRN8 — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

Only Monster is able to make us laugh and get emotional at the same time, right? How beautiful it is to be able to watch this performance with him singing “Você”, by Tim Maia! 👾✨ #FinalMaskedBR #MonsterNaFinal pic.twitter.com/LH48oKsDWH — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

In this dispute, the monster came out the winner and after sure guesses by Rodrigo Lombardi and Simone, Cris Vianna’s Macaw became the tenth unmasked attraction.

WHAT PERFECTION, BRAZIL! In the end, our Macaw was the eagle Cris Vianna! 😍😍😍 Score for super detectives Rodrigo Lombardi and @simone_ses!! #FinalMaskedBR #MacawFinal pic.twitter.com/jueDPjSFoQ — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

Final battle

At the end of the night, Nicolas Prattes, the audience’s ‘favorite little monster’ presented Bruno Mars’s ‘Uptown Funk’. The cute character’s animation, however, was no match for Priscilla’s unicorn vocal skills, and the singer then won “The Masked Singer Brasil”.

“I’m very happy, very emotional. I accepted the invitation right away, I saw it as a way to serve my art as an act of love”, declared the artist, who ended the program singing ‘Single Ladies’ by Beyoncé.

As always, Monster rocking a lot in the presentations and making us dance around here! my friend @Bruno Mars will love this tribute! 👾😍 #FinalMaskedBR #MonsterNaFinal pic.twitter.com/MyDWTcMNP9 — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

New season confirmed

The talent competition was so successful that the network confirmed the premiere of the second season for January 2022. “The first season hasn’t even ended and I’m already like? Wanting more. And I know you do too. Let’s go together? In January we will be back on Sunday afternoons”, declared Ivete, at the end of the program. “New celebrities, different costumes and the same emotion. Let the family pool start, the second season is confirmed”, added the singer. Excited?