The message from Real Madrid that stirred the red-black fans in the nets

Born of Flamengo’s base, Vinicius Jr was the highlight of Real Madrid in a rout over Shakhtar Donetsk, which generated an interaction between the two teams on social networks

O Real Madrid thrashed the Shakhtar Donetsk this tuesday (19) by Champions League featuring a private show by the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. With two goals, one of them being a great goal, the Brazilian showed once again why he is one of the great hopes of Merengues.

And his performance also yielded a special interaction with his former club, Flamengo. Rubro-Negro’s profile commented on the merengue publication with the result of the match in Instagram.

“What a great goal for the creat Vinicius Jr!”, wrote the profile of the Brazilian club. This made the meringues give a ‘special’ answer in the form of a publication, sending a ‘hello’ to the Brazilian team.

The publication, with a photo of the young Brazilian talent, generated repercussions on the networks. Fla fans invaded the comments to declare themselves to the player and his club.