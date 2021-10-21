The prehistoric footprints that call into question ideas about the origin of humanity | Science

A series of footprints discovered by accident on the Greek island of Crete has given rise to several fascinating questions, some quite controversial, about the origin of humanity.

Known as Trachilos footprints, the remains were found in 2002 by Polish paleontologist Gerard Gierlinski. Only recently, a surprising study found that the discovery two decades ago represents the oldest known evidence of human ancestors of this type.

Research by an international team, published Oct. 11 in Scientific Reports, challenges the currently accepted theory that hominins (a term used to describe a group that includes modern humans, other extinct species, and all of our immediate ancestors) emerged and evolved in Africa before anywhere else on the planet.

Paleontologists widely support the theory that Africa is “the cradle of humanity”.

According to this explanation, humanity evolved only on that continent before a “great migration” to the rest of the world that began less than 2 million years ago.

But the team of researchers led by Swedish paleontologist Per Ahlberg is calling this timeline into question: they claim that Trachilos’ footprints are 6 million years old.

This would make the footprints millions of years older than what is generally considered the first direct evidence of a human-like foot used for walking: the Laetoli footprints, discovered in Tanzania in 1976.

The discoveries on the African continent were crucial to build our “family tree”.

In addition to the footprint, several prehuman fossils have been found in Africa over the past 100 years, which include the skull of Sahelanthropus, which is estimated to have lived in Africa 7 million years ago and is the oldest hominid known today.

Europe, by comparison, has had very few fossil discoveries of similar bones. So who left the footprints in Crete?

Ahlberg was part of the team that in 2017 published the first scientific paper on the Trachilos footprints — the October 2021 study was a geological analysis of the footprints that pointed to an earlier date for them, reviewing their estimated age of 5.7 million years to 6.05 million.

In the original article, Ahlberg and colleagues concluded that the traces resembled hominid footprints, particularly in the way the hallux (big toe) appeared to be close to the other fingerprints, unlike the feet of primates such as gorillas and chimpanzees.

“The footprints of non-human primates look very different; the foot is shaped like a human hand, with the big toe attached to the side of the sole and protruding laterally,” the Swedish researcher explained to the BBC. “Compared to our fellow primates, our big toes are aligned with the long axis of the foot, they don’t stick out to one side.”

As is often the case with scientific papers that challenge widely accepted theories in paleontology, the study of the Trachilos footprints was met with skepticism by some paleontologists.

Those who dispute the results question the methods used to analyze the footprints. Some specialists, by the way, even raise the hypothesis that the footprints are not real.

The world’s leading footprint expert, Professor Matthew Bennett of Bournemouth University in the UK, was part of the team studying the tracks in Greece, but even he is cautious in his assessment of dates.

“These are very intriguing fossil footprints, probably left by a bipedal animal, some form of ape,” Bennett explained to the BBC. “If the footprints are of human ancestry, that’s another story.”

To understand Bennett’s hesitation, we need to recall once again the absence of hominid fossil bones in Europe.

Furthermore, the timeline of human evolution is far from a simple matter.

Paleontologists believe that the great apes (orangutans, gorillas, chimpanzees and humans) emerged and diversified during an epoch known as the Miocene, from nearly 23 million to 5 million years ago.

But there is little consensus on when humans “separated” from them.

Scientists have found evidence of non-human great apes roaming Europe, so it’s possible they may be responsible for the footprints in Crete, explains Robin Crompton, professor and expert in biological anthropology at the University of Liverpool, UK.

“The footprints could certainly be from hominins, and that’s certainly exciting. But there’s still a big question mark that only more research and discoveries can answer,” Crompton told the BBC.

In other words, we need to find more bones and footprints in Europe.

How important are the Trachilos footprints?

Ahlberg, a Swedish researcher who worked on the study on footprints in Crete, says there is no doubt that our species, Homo sapiens, evolved in Africa around 300,000 years ago. Your interest is long before that.

“This (the African origin of Homo sapiens) is very well documented,” he says. “The question here has been for much longer, whether the entire human lineage originated in Africa.”

“Maybe not, as our research suggests that early human ancestors may have roamed southern Europe as well as East Africa,” adds Ahlberg.

Rather than simply refute the Getting Out of Africa hypothesis, Ahlberg says he’s working on the possibility that our ancestors may have spread to Europe earlier than we currently believe.

“All we’re saying is that the reach of these early hominins may be greater than people are used to thinking.”

In 2017, the same year that the first article on Trachilos’ footprints was published, German paleontologist and professor Madelaine Bohme, from the University of Tübingen, made headlines on her own. She announced that the discovery of the “last common ancestor” of humans and chimpanzees was not found in Africa, but in Europe.

Bohme and a team of researchers said the creature, dubbed Graecopithecus, lived in the Balkan region 7.18 and 7.25 million years ago, therefore older than Sahelanthropus, currently considered the oldest human ancestor to walk upright.

So far, the remains of Graecopithecus consist of a single tooth and a jaw, the latter found in Greece, 250 km from Crete.

“Our investigations do not challenge the story of human evolution after 5 million years ago, but what happened before that,” argues Bohme.

The controversy sparked by Trachilos’ footprints has also sparked debate over how scientists handle an out-of-the-curve hypothesis.

Despite his hesitations about Trachilos’ footprints, Robin Crompton of the University of Liverpool is adamant that the rejection of hominin trails by other experts does nothing to study the origins of humanity.

“They should be investigated, not just discarded. Scientists need to keep an open mind,” he said.

Madelaine Bohme agrees, noting that there have been seismic-dimensional shifts in theories about the origins of humanity.

The Africa hypothesis, for example, did not immediately become accepted by most experts when the remains of a child known as the Taung Child, who lived 2.8 million years ago, were found in South Africa in 1924. ” There were times in history when it was believed that humanity could have originated in different parts of the world rather than Africa.”

For her, “science without skepticism is not good science, but people need to be open to discussion. And yes, we need more investigation and more discoveries, but seeing colleagues simply dismiss our findings is something entirely different.”

Per Ahlberg, linked to the study of the Cretan footprints, seems to be particularly irritated by criticism from other experts. “It’s only because people are so desperately attached to the idea of ​​the Getting Out of Africa theory that our claims are seen that way,” he says. “In that sense, I’m not worried about what the paleontological community will say now. We present the evidence and we present the case for our discovery.”