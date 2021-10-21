The uninhabited island in the Pacific mistaken for an oceanic ‘black hole’

by

Satellite image that generated speculation on the internet

Credit, Google Maps

Photo caption,

Satellite image that generated speculation on the internet – until identified as a poor quality photo under optical effect depicting Vostok Island

A satellite image taken with the Google Maps tool went viral after being published on the Reddit platform and sparking speculation because of a mysterious appearance.

The original image was published without any coordinates, and curious users began to comment that the landform looked like a “black hole”.

Later, after a more rigorous investigation of users who identified the location on a map, it was learned that, in reality, its appearance was due to an “optical effect”.

But before that, several unsupported theories proliferated on social networks.