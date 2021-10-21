Theo Becker blasts Record and asks actors to turn down jobs

Always very controversial, Theo Becker, 44, decided to give some advice to actors who want to work at TV Globo: never work at Record TV. In an outburst, the actor stated that Edir Macedo’s broadcaster ends the careers of other actors.

“I warn the Globo actors: Never accept to go to Record, even if they offer you a salary 10 times higher. Do anything, even figuration, but don’t do the same shit that many did, like I did, to go there,” wrote Theo on his Twitter.

Theo Becker’s guest appearance in “The Farm” Image: Playback/Record TV

He continued to criticize Record saying that it ends the artists’ careers:

Would you let a semi-manager and a bank pastor be a cast producer and run your company’s soap operas? Well, there are stations that do that…and you can kiss your career goodbye after that.

He also stated that he “won” and also said that he will not participate in any more reality shows on the network.

“I beat Record, beat all those semi-bank managers and I keep winning every day,” he exclaimed.

Theo worked at TV Globo, in “Planeta Xuxa” and “Celebridades”. On Record, which he went to in 2004, he starred in “A Escrava Isaura”, “Prova de Amor”, “Mutantes” and also participated in the first edition of “A Fazenda”.

NOTICE TO GLOBO ACTORS:

NEVER AGREE TO GO TO RECORD, EVEN IF YOU’RE OFFERED A 10X HIGHER SALARY, DO ANYTHING ELSE, UP TO A FIGURATION, BUT DON’T MAKE THE SAME CRAP THAT MANY MADE, AS I DID AGREE TO GO THERE. — Theo Becker de Oliveira (@TheoBecker8) October 21, 2021