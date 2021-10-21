Tiago Leifert anticipates departure from Globo and will not return to command of The Voice

Tiago Leifert anticipated his departure from Globo and will no longer present The Voice Brasil, citing personal reasons. He still had some expectation of getting back in charge of the program, but that won’t happen.

​> Boninho about the departure of Tiago Leifert from Globo: “This one has to be soon”​

In a note sent to the press, Globo confirmed that “for personal reasons”, Tiago Leifert will only present the blind auditions phase of The Voice Brasil.

The following phases of the current season will be led by André Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage.

In September, Leifert had announced that would leave Globo at the end of the year. The idea of ​​leaving the station came from the presenter himself.

