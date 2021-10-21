Tiago Leifert leaves The Voice Brasil for good. Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

After recording the entire first step of the “The Voice Brazil”, on Globo, James Leifert moves away from the station altogether. On this Wednesday night, October 20, the presenter announced that he is leaving the reality show in the coming weeks, once again, for personal reasons.

The presenter told Instagram that he needs to be closer to his family in the coming weeks. Therefore, the channel partner will take over the attraction from now until the end of the season. Therefore, he says goodbye to Globo through the back door.

“My family needs me here in SP in the coming weeks and, therefore, with a broken heart, there are changes in plans. My dear friend André Marques takes over The Voice from the second phase onwards. At first I’m still there. We debuted on 26/10. We’ll talk more soon”, wrote the presenter.

Read+: The Voice Brasil wins its debut date and unprecedented dynamic

It is not the first time that Tiago Leifert has moved away from reality since the beginning of recording. Recently, the presenter left the attraction for a week. Momentarily, André Marques only recorded one of the episodes and the journalist returned to the musical program.

And, after this conflict, Leifert becomes another Globo employee leaving the station through the back door. After Fausto Silva left because of a urinary infection and never returned to the air, the journalist will also debut a program and come out in the middle of the season. There is a void for the general public.

MARATHON

If there’s a person who worked a lot this year at TV Globo, it’s James Leifert. After finishing presenting the “BBB 21”, which ended in early May, he has already embarked on the command of “Super Dance of the Famous”, with Faustão’s departure, he prepared to record the “The Voice Brazil”.

At the beginning of the recordings, in September, the presenter posted an image at Estúdios Globo, in which he wrote: “The Voice Brasil 10. First day”.

Read+: Teló will make a rejection team at The Voice Brasil

It is worth remembering that the new season of the reality musical opens on October 26, a week after the last episode of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, which was successful on Tuesday nights on TV Globo. It is the mission of the dispute to maintain the indexes and clashes with “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV.

MAIN NEWS

Director of Love and Monsters closes with Disney to lead Merlin

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized after being sick

Diogo Nogueira praises Paolla Oliveira: ‘Purity’

Duda Reis opens the game about João Guilherme: ‘Super Amigos’