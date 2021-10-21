Tiago Leifert leaves ‘The Voice’ in the middle of the season and explains why

Presenter anticipated his farewell on Globo’s small screen, as his family needs him in São Paulo

The host James Leifert anticipated his farewell to Globo. The artist, who announced his departure from the network in early September, would end his contract in charge of the “The Voice Brazil”, but he will only be seen in the first phase of the musical reality, in other words, in the Blind Audiences. In Instagram stories, the former “BBB” presenter explained why he decided to leave the attraction: “My family needs me here in São Paulo in the coming weeks and, therefore, with a broken heart, they have to change plans. My dear friend André Marques takes over the season of ‘The Voice’ from the second phase onwards. At first, I’m still there. We’ll talk soon”.

The new season of the show, which is recorded in Rio de Janeiro, opens on October 26th. The reality’s judges will be Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Iza and Lulu Santos. Jeniffer Nascimento will cover the backstage of the attraction. At the end of September, when the Tira-Teima phase was already being recorded, Tiago was replaced by André Marques in “The Voice”. At the time, Globo reported that he was absent “for personal reasons” and was only now informed that the presenter of “É de Casa” will continue to run the reality show until the end of the season.

After announcing his departure, Tiago participated in “Mais Você” and explained that he decided to leave Globo after a program on “BBB 20”. “Maybe it was my big epiphany of last year. pandemic my wife [Daiana Garbin] pregnant. I got home at three, four in the morning, she woke up and said: ‘The program was awesome! You are not happy?’. I said: ‘No, because I didn’t do more than my obligation’. She said: ‘Aren’t you going to celebrate?’ Me: ‘No, I’ll celebrate in May, when we deliver the season’. But actually I didn’t celebrate in May either because I was already worried about the next one [‘BBB’] and with each other. And that’s when I stopped and said, ‘But when am I going to declare victory?’ There’s so much I want to learn, I want to study, take care of the family. It was that choice I had to make. The mission here has been accomplished”, declared the journalist at the time.