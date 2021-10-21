Tiago Leifert reveals reason for his early departure from The Voice

Tiago Leifert opened the game about his early departure from The Voice Brasil. In Stories posted on his Instagram this Wednesday night (20/10), the presenter revealed what his “personal reasons” are for not returning to the show.

According to the presenter, the family needs him in São Paulo in the coming weeks. Leifert also confirmed that André Marques will lead the second phase of the attraction.

“Hey guys! My family needs me here in SP in the next few weeks and, therefore, with a broken heart, there is a change of plans”, he wrote at the beginning of the speech.

In the end, the presenter stated that he will soon talk to fans again: “My dear friend André Marques takes over The Voice’s season from the second phase onwards. In the first one I’m still there, we debuted 10/26! We’ll talk more soon. Kisses”.

Understand

Tiago Leifert anticipated his departure from Globo and will no longer present The Voice Brasil, citing personal reasons. He still had some expectation of getting back in charge of the program, but that won’t happen. In a note sent to the press, Globo confirmed that “for personal reasons”, Tiago Leifert will only present the blind auditions phase of The Voice Brasil.

The following phases of the current season will be led by André Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage.

Upon announcing his departure from the network, Leifert’s farewell would only be after the end of The Voice.

