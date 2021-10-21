Tiago Leifert says goodbye to ‘The Voice Brasil’ and Andre Marques takes charge of the reality show | 2021

The tenth edition of The Voice Brasil, which debuts next Tuesday, 26/10, will have two presenters. The program begins to be presented at the stage of Blind Auditions by Tiago Leifert, who, for personal reasons, had to step aside and will not continue in the competition. Who takes on the reality in the next phase is Andre Marques, who already has experience with The Voice family. The host from Rio de Janeiro is ahead of ‘The Voice +’ and has been in four seasons of ‘The Voice Kids’.
Tiago Leifert commented on the replacement on his social networks.
“Hello guys! My family needs me here in SP in the next few weeks and so, with a broken heart, there’s a change of plans! My dear friend Andre Marques takes over the season of The Voice from the second phase on. In the first I’m still there. . We debut 10/26! We’ll talk more soon”.
Tenth season marked by news and a new dynamic
The new program will have many surprises and an unprecedented dynamic so far. Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos will need to keep their eyes wide open with the powers of Michel Teló. The fifth coach will act in parallel and will form a new team that, after some phases of the program, will also enter the dispute for first place. See the reality call below!
