Tiago Leifert says goodbye to ‘The Voice Brasil’ and Andre Marques takes charge of the reality show | 2021

The tenth edition of The Voice Brasil, which debuts next Tuesday, 26/10, will have two presenters. The program begins to be presented at the stage of Blind Auditions by Tiago Leifert, who, for personal reasons, had to step aside and will not continue in the competition. Who takes on the reality in the next phase is Andre Marques, who already has experience with The Voice family. The host from Rio de Janeiro is ahead of ‘The Voice +’ and has been in four seasons of ‘The Voice Kids’.