Tiago Leifert speaks up, after TV Globo announced his early departure from “The Voice Brasil”, and explains why; check out

After TV Globo announced that Tiago Leifert would not return to the command of “The Voice Brasil” for personal reasons, this Wednesday (20), the presenter used social networks to express himself on the subject. With the new developments, the journalist’s work at the station only goes until the blind audition stage of the talent show, and André Marques takes over from there.

“My family needs me here in São Paulo in the coming weeks, so, with a broken heart, there is a change of plans. My dear friend André Marques takes over the season of ‘The Voice’ from the second phase onwards. At first I’m still there, we debut on October 26th. We’ll talk more soon”, he wrote.

Earlier, when communicating the change, Globo made it clear that the decision had been taken by the journalist himself. “For personal reasons, Tiago Leifert will only present the ‘Blind Auditions’ phase of ‘The Voice Brasil’. The following phases of the current season will be led by Andre Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Iza, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage”, said the company.

Tiago had already revealed that he would leave the “plim plim” months ago, in September. However, “The Voice” would be the last program he led on TV Globo. The presenter would stay ahead of the music competition until the end of the season, which airs on December 23rd. But, with this change of plans, the journalist ends his nearly 16-year trajectory on the channel.

Remember Tiago Leifert’s career at Globo

In 2004, Tiago Leifert began his career as a presenter and editor at Rede Vanguarda, an affiliate of TV Globo in the interior of São Paulo. Two years later, the journalist became a reporter for SportTV. It didn’t take long for him to become presenter and editor-in-chief of “Globo Esporte” in São Paulo – in which he promoted one of the main changes in the TV news format to date, and stood out for the relaxation on the air. In sports, he participated in coverage of three World Cups and an Olympics.

In 2012, Tiago migrated to TV Globo’s entertainment team, when he was invited to present “The Voice Brasil”. In 2015, he took over “É de Casa”, which was another new project by the network. A year later, Leifert won a space on the channel’s grid to talk about his greatest passions, the geek universe and the gaming world, with “Zero 1”. Also in 2016, the presenter took over the first season of “The Voice Kids”.

But, without a doubt, the biggest challenge came in 2017, when Tiago was Pedro Bial’s successor and became the presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”. After five seasons, he took part in the reality show’s historic moments – such as expulsions that made people talk, the announcement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wall with more than 1 billion votes, among many others. His last challenge was to “replace” Fausto Silva in “Super Dança dos Famosos”, after the veteran’s departure from the channel.