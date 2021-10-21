Tiago Leifert will only audition The Voice blind; understand

James Leifert will not re-run an entire issue of The Voice Brazil at Globo Network. In a statement, the station said that the presenter will only be ahead of the stage of “blind auditions” of the reality show, before saying goodbye to the channel. The decision, which was made “for personal reasons”, puts André Marques in charge of presenting the program. Check the note text below.

“For personal reasons, James Leifert will present only the ‘blind auditions’ phase of the The Voice Brazil. The following phases of the current season will be led by André Marques, beside the technicians Charlie Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Telo, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage”.

With passages through Globe Sports, Big Brother Brazil and is from home, Leifert announced his departure from Rede Globo in September, after 15 years at the network. The initial plan is that his farewell would only take place on December 23, after the end of the entire season of The Voice Brazil – what, now, will be anticipated.

Leifert joined Grupo Globo in 2006 as a reporter for SportTV and eventually assumed the post of editor-in-chief of the Globe Sports, which helped to restructure. In 2012, he migrated to entertainment with the The Voice Brazil. In the editorship, the presenter participated in projects such as is from home and launched the program of games Zero 1, in addition to commanding, since 2017, the Big Brother Brazil.

“The idea of ​​stopping came in the middle [de 2020] and I’ve been talking calmly with Globo since then, waiting for the ideal moment”, announced Leifert through the station’s press office. “It has been 20 years since I left home to study in the USA with the mission of one day working at Globo. I have achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades”, recalled the presenter, saying that he hopes to reissue the partnership with the network in the future.