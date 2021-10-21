Tiago Leifert will present only ‘blind auditions’ of ‘The Voice Brasil’; André Marques takes on other phases | Pop & Art

Tiago Leifert will present only the stage of “blind auditions” of the 10th edition of “The Voice Brasil”, announced Rede Globo on Wednesday (20). The other phases of the reality show will be led by Andre Marques.

“For personal reasons, Tiago Leifert will only present the ‘Blind Auditions’ phase of ‘The Voice Brasil’. The following phases of the current season will be led by Andre Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Iza, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage,” the company said in a statement.

The tenth edition of “The Voice Brasil” will start on October 26th and will feature an unprecedented format for the attraction.

According to a statement from Globo, “coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Iza and Lulu Santos will need to keep their eyes wide open, since the mission of the five-time champion – and winner of the latest edition of ‘The Voice Kids’ – Michel Teló – is to act in parallel and form a fifth team, ready to enter the dispute for first place after some phases of the program.”

The program will be aired on Tuesday and Thursday nights, right after the 9:00 am telenovela airing. The day after each unreleased episode, they will be re-run at 8:30 pm on Multishow.

Tiago Leifert will make his last presentation of the reality show before saying goodbye to Globo in December. Jeniffer Nascimento continues to follow the backstage of the attraction.