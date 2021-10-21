Tiger Mafia, Narcos, Cowboy Bebop and more: what comes to Netflix in November

Netflix released this Wednesday (20) all productions that will enter the catalog this November.

The highlights are the documentary ‘The Mafia of the Tigers: The Story of Doc Antle’, which tells the story of the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and all his devious past. In addition to the third season of Narcos: Mexico. The long-awaited live action adaptation of the classic Cowboy Bebop anime will also take place in November.

There are new Korean productions, driven by the success of ‘Round 6’, as well as documentaries, productions that mark the month of Black Consciousness, anime and children’s titles. Check out:

Series

November 5th

Big Mouth – Season 5

Romantic confessions, scoldings and terrible rumors run rampant with the arrival of the Love Beetles and Hatred Worms.

Narcos: Mexico – Season 3

New cartel leaders vie for power. While the press searches for the truth, government agents tread the thin tightrope between justice and corruption.

November 6th

Arcane – Season 1

Amid the conflict between the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on opposite sides of a war between magical technologies and incompatible beliefs.

November 19th

Cowboy Bebop – Season 1

Live-action based on classic anime, this is a long-awaited title on the platform. In the story, these bounty hunters travel the galaxy after the most dangerous bandits in the universe. They are ready to save the world — if they are paid well, of course!

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia – Part 2

After a catastrophic battle divides Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must avert the end of the Universe in this sequel to the 1980s classic.

November 24th

The Pure Truth – Season 1

A comedian sees his life turned upside down after a disastrous night with his brother and risks losing everything he’s achieved.

Korean premieres

November 19th

reflected

The prosperous and enviable life of a painter begins to deteriorate after a bright young woman resurfaces in her life as a shadow of what she once was.

Hell Prophecy

Supernatural creatures send individuals to hell in bloody condemnations and give rise to a religious group based on the concept of divine justice.

November 20th

New world

In this reality show, six celebrities use strategy and sabotage to accumulate a virtual currency that can become real money on the last day of their stay on a utopian island.

Films

November 5th

One Match Surprise

After meeting the perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer discovers she was conned after traveling three thousand miles to surprise him at Christmas.

November 11th

7 prisoners

A humble young man needs to escape the clutches of a human trafficker. Will he be able to stay true to his principles as he struggles to survive?

November 12th

Red alert

An FBI agent pursues the most wanted art thief in the world. He just didn’t expect to have his target as a partner to arrest a very smart thug.

November 17th

love without measure

A divorced lawyer falls in love with a charismatic cardiologist. But when the height difference causes problems, is she ready to listen to her heart?

November 19th

Pray for Stolen Women

In a mountainous region of Mexico teeming with poppies, three girls take refuge in friendship to deal with the ordeals of a drug cartel.

Tick, Tick…Boom!

On the eve of his 30th birthday, a promising songwriter deals with love, friendship and the pressure to create something amazing before time runs out.

Black Consciousness Month

November 3rd

Revenge and Punishment

Starved for revenge, outlaw Nat Love gathers his band to defeat the ruthless Rufus Buck, a criminal who has just been released from prison.

November 10th

Identity

In 1920s New York, a black woman sees her world turned upside down after becoming involved with a childhood friend who pretends to be white.

November 24th

Wound

A former MMA fighter returns to the ring to retain custody of her son and restart her career. Directed and starring Halle Berry.

Special Documentaries

November 17th

The Tiger Mafia: The Story of Doc Antle

The world of “The Mafia of the Tigers” gets even wilder with this series about Myrtle Beach Safari owner Doc Antle and his dark and devious past.

November 19th

Explaining – The Mind – Season 2

Our minds are capable of incredible feats, but they can also get in the way of the best intentions. Immerse yourself in the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Children and Family

November 16th

Johnny Test and the Great Meatloaf Journey

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic, interactive journey to find the perfect meatloaf — and avoid having to eat dinner prepared by Dad.

November 18th

Sniffing New Worlds

In the near future, Earth scientists send a group of genetically engineered dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

November 23

Waffles + Mochi: A Freezing Party

Visitors arrive at Waffles and Mochi’s house to celebrate Ice Day, the winter party. There’s only one problem: Ice Day doesn’t exist!

anime

November 25th

Super Crooks

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragged villains for one last blow. The target: a ruthless crime boss with super powers. What could go wrong?

