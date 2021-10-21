Transport of a 120-tonne piece can ‘grab’ traffic on the BR-262 – Gerais

PRF escorts a truck that transports a giant part on the BR-362 (photo: PRF/Disclosure) Traffic on the BR-262, in the direction of Realeza – Rio Casca, may be slow this Thursday (10/21). The reason is the transportation of a 30-meter-long, 7-meter-high mining piece weighing 120 tons. The large cart that carries the piece will have an escort from the Federal Highway Police (PRF), together with scouts.

The truck that transports the piece started in Timteo, Metropolitan Region of Vale do Ao, and is destined for the city of Baro de Cocais, where it is scheduled to arrive this Friday (10/22).

The vehicle arrived in Royality in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (10/20) and intends to continue today in the morning towards Abre Campo, Rio Casca and Joo Monlevade.

PRF ensures that this escort to ensure the safety of both the delivery of the cargo and the users of the highway. “We started this escort service on Monday (10/18) and it is a slow service because it requires interventions in the electricity network, telephone wires, and in some places you have to go through the counter. To pass on a viaduct that is also complex, then , a very delicate service”, informs Tadeu Lima, Federal Highway Police Officer.

Due to the size of the transported part, it was not possible to transport it on the BR-381. Thus, the option was taken to transport the BR-116 to Realeza, which followed by the BR-262 to the final destination.

Even with the PRF escort, and some stops to allow the flow of traffic, drivers who pass through the place will still find it slow, this Thursday and Friday.