Truck drivers block access to supply bases in Rio de Janeiro

Truck drivers are blocking the access of other trucks to fuel supply bases in the Campos Elíseos region, in the municipality of Duque de Caxias (RJ).

The information was passed on by Sindcomb (Union of Retail Trade of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro), which serves the interests of fuel distributors in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the organization, the protesters are blocking access to the bases not to protest against the distributors, but against the rise in diesel prices and against Petrobras’ pricing policy, linked to variations in the international market.

In the union, there is an expectation that the movement in the bases will be resumed until 12:00 pm (Brasilia time) today. If the act extends beyond that, the supply of stations in Rio to meet the weekend demand could be compromised.

The region where the blockade occurs has the bases of the main distributors in the country, such as Vibra (formerly BR Distribuidora), Raízen (managed by Shell and Cosan), Ipiranga and the Ultra group, in addition to hosting a Petrobras refinery .

The bases “closed their doors to avoid turmoil and depredations,” according to the organization. The stations in Rio are still waiting for the normalization of deliveries so that they can serve their customers until the weekend,” he said.

O UOL seeks contact with leaders, supporters and protesters involved in the protest. The space remains open for demonstrations by truck drivers.

Truck driver groups are promising stoppages for Nov. 1 if the federal government doesn’t find a way to lower the price of diesel at the pumps.

Inside the backroom of the federal government, however, the promises of strike are seen as threats that will not be fulfilled — that is, that the stoppages will not have strong support from the truck driver class.

* With information from Marta Nogueira, from Reuters