Truck drivers paralyze fuel loading bases in Campos Elíseos (RJ); Vibra CEO comments strike risks

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A movement of tankers is preventing trucks from entering fuel supply bases in Campos Elíseos, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and units have closed their doors to prevent riots and depredations, it said in a statement. Thursday the Union of Retail Trade of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

“Rio’s dealer stations are still waiting for the normalization of deliveries so that they can serve their customers until the weekend,” stated the union.

The region has supply bases from the main fuel distributors, such as Vibra (BRDT3), Raízen (RAIZ4), a joint venture between Shell and Cosan (CSAN3), and Ipiranga, from the Ultra group (UGPA3), the union said.

In an interview with Valor Econômico, the president of Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora), Wilson Ferreira Júnior, said that he sees the risks of strikes increasing, but he says that the company is prepared to serve its market if that happens.

On the other hand, the CEO believes that the risks of shortages for the time being are low and that the company will import incrementally to serve the market (which could be an opportunity for the company to gain market share amidst white flags). In any case, he believes that if Petrobras continues to sell below par, the risks of fuel shortages will increase in the long term.

Bradesco BBI highlighted that the CEO gave a very cautious message in terms of strike risk. Truck drivers are mobilizing for a strike on November 1st, but the size of the mobilization is yet to be seen.

“In terms of fuel supply, the Brazilian market seems to be well served by now through imports from private players. We don’t believe private players would import at a loss, and the increase in fuel prices at the pump appears to reflect a mix of higher imported fuel prices and Petrobras refinery prices 20% below par,” analysts point out.

(with Reuters)

