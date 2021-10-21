Trump attacks Powell after his death

Former US President Donald Trump attacked the late colin powell, former head of US diplomacy, describing him as a disloyal Republican who supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq based on false evidence.

Powell, considered a war hero, became America’s first black secretary of state, was an outspoken critic of the former president and even called for his resignation after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Listen:

“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes in Iraq and the famous so-called weapons of mass destruction, treated to death so beautifully by the fake news outlets. I hope that will happen to me someday,” Trump said in a statement.

Powell was a retired four-star general and died on Monday aged 84 from Covid-19 complications. “He was a classic RINO (Republican In Name Only) classic, always the first to attacking other Republicans. He’s made many mistakes, but either way, let him rest in peace!” wrote Trump.

See too

Since 2008, Powell, a former member of the government of Republican George W. Bush, has supported the Democrats for the White House: twice Barack Obama and then Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Powell admitted that his February 2003 speech to the United Nations Security Council, in which he defended the alleged existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, was “a blemish” on his career, an allegation that later turned out to be false.





This is not the first time that Trump has attacked an illustrious deceased. After Senator John McCain’s death in 2018, Trump continued to discredit the Arizona Republican, who was also among his biggest critics. In a speech seven months later, the former president said he gave McCain “the funeral he wanted and didn’t even get a ‘thank you’.” He was not invited to the funeral.